Alexander is a front-end developer currently working at Telerik. The few years he spent studying anthropology and working in the usability domain help him not to forget that code should be written first for people and then for machines. He owns and maintains CSS PRE, a small site that compares the popular CSS preprocessors.
Selector Specificity with CSS Preprocessors
Alexander looks at some solutions for dealing with selector specificity when working with a CSS preprocessor.
HSB Colors with Sass
Alexander Futekov looks at why you should be using HSB colors and how to create a Sass function to implement them just like other color function values.