Video: Getting Started with Sass in Foundation

Have you ever wondered how you could use Sass and Compass in your next project? Better yet, how to use these tools in a site built using Foundation? Watch as Joe Hewitson demonstrates how to get started with Sass and Compass in a new Foundation web project.

This is a sample lesson from Joe Hewitson’s new course on Foundation, Next Steps in Foundation. If you have some basic experience or knowledge in Foundation then this course is perfect for you. If you have no prior knowledge in Foundation, then there is a beginner Foundation course you could also view.