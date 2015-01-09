Videos: Making Sass Variables Work for You
By M. David Green,
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can get started with SCSS-Lint to help write better Sass and CSS.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Today, we're launching a new reference on Sass, right here on SitePoint.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can use Sassy Tester and gulp to help us when testing a Sass library.
By Jasmine Elias,
By David Khourshid,
David Khourshid shows us how to use True when your creating tests for your Sass framework.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can got about testing a Sass function in 5 minutes or so using Sass.
By Jasmine Elias,
This week, we discovered a fun drinking game for web devs. 1. think of a noun. 2. google "noun.js". 3. if it exists, drink.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us the bare essentials of what we could include in making a Gulp workflow for Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how we can save a little time by using Sass to help create the CSS for Style Tiles
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how to use recursion in creating an awesome Sass mixin for media queries and media merging.
By Nate Steiner,
Nate goes through what's needed to support older versions of IE and how Sass can help fix them easily.
By M. David Green,
In this short video, I'll show you how to get started with Sass from the very beginning: by installing and verifying Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how we can generate nice typography for our responsive sites with Sass maps and functions
By Adam Onishi,
Adam Onishi shows us how he's recently been creating a configuration file for theming with Sass.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig describes how to implement the preprocessing functionality you require using significantly faster, modular code.
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie continues our Sass Basics articles showing the basics of the control directives available.
By George Martsoukos,
George, shows us 8 different features available with the Compass framework that shows it's more than a mixin library for vendor prefixes.
By Dennis Gaebel,
Dennis shows us how we can use Sass to make theming form elements to match visuals.
By Una Kravets,
Una shows some simple things we can use Sass maps for to keep our code readable and organized.
By James Steinbach,
WordPress sticky headers run into a problem when the admin bar is visible. In this article, James Steinbach shows us how to use CSS (and Sass) to fix this.
By George Martsoukos,
George shows us how we can use the power of Foundation and keep our HTML lean and semantic.
By Reggie Dawson,
Continuing our articles on Sass basics, Reggie shows us how we can use nesting in Sass.
By Una Kravets,
Una Kravets discusses the benefits of creating a community around open source software like Sass.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can extend a Sass media query mixin to allow for global layout changes and specific component changes.
By Dennis Gaebel,
Dennis, shows us a nice way to use Sass maps and the zip() function to make CSS shorthand nice and simple.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo discusses why he's slowly moved away from Compass and favored other tools for speed and ease.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo introduces us to the latest installment of SassDoc, minor updates, breaking changes, and some extras.
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie shows us the basics of Sass' @function directive and how we can use it.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at predictions for the year ahead, the current state of JavaScript and what's new in Ruby 2.2.