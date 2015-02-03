Design Technologist passionate for Open Source, SVG, Typography, Web Animation and Interaction Development. droidpinkman.io
Dennis's articles
Theming Form Elements with Sass
Blogs
By Dennis Gaebel,
Dennis shows us how we can use Sass to make theming form elements to match visuals.
Making Use of Sass’ Zip() Function
Blogs
By Dennis Gaebel,
Dennis, shows us a nice way to use Sass maps and the zip() function to make CSS shorthand nice and simple.
Deploying to Heroku using Gulp, Node, and Git
Web
By Dennis Gaebel,
You might not be familiar with Heroku's robust deployment workflow. Dennis Gaebel shows us how to use Gulp, Git, and Node to deploy a project to Heroku.