Zell Liew is the creator of Learning Susy, a resource that helps you fully understand how to use the Susy framework. Zell learned to code without any formal computing education and shares his learnings over at his website.
Zell's articles
How to Use Susy with Bootstrap
Blogs
By Zell Liew,
Zell shows us how to add the Susy grid framework to a UI or prototyping library like Bootstrap
Bootstrap’s Grid System vs. Susy: A Comparison
Blogs
By Zell Liew,
Zell Liew looks at the grid system in Bootstrap and describes what he thinks is a superior grid framework: Susy.