Una Kravets is a Front End Developer currently residing in Austin, Texas. She co-founded the SassyDC and ATXSass meet-ups, is a core member of the Open Design Foundation team, and is a big advocate of performance-first design.
Una's articles
Atomic OOBEMITSCSS
HTML & CSS
By Una Kravets,
Una shares with us various CSS methodologies in creating Atomic OOBEMITSCSS
5 Great Uses for Sass Maps
Blogs
By Una Kravets,
Una shows some simple things we can use Sass maps for to keep our code readable and organized.
On Code and Community
Web
By Una Kravets,
Una Kravets discusses the benefits of creating a community around open source software like Sass.