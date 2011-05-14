How to Use JSON Data Fields in MySQL Databases
By Craig Buckler,
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
By Craig Buckler,
By Manjunath M,
Learn the basics of MongoDB, the Mongo shell, popular drivers, common database operations and CRUD actions within the Mongo shell.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces Sails.js, covering basic concepts and creating an API by generating models, adding attributes and generating controllers.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows you how to use RestDB to create a simple CMS.
By Craig Buckler,
NoSQL databases use denormalized data, so relational JOINs are impossible. Craig explains how MongoDB's new $lookup operator overcomes this restriction.
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridar introduces PouchDB, an in-browser NoSQL, document database. Learn how to store your app data locally and later sync it with a server-side DB.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes us through a practical crash course into using CouchDB - CRUD, configuration, cooperation with PHP, and more!
By Chris Ward,
With Facebook shutting their Parse service, Chris Ward looks at how to migrate your iOS and Android apps from the hosted service.
By Craig Buckler,
Are your MongoDB queries fast and effective regardless of database size? Craig discusses a number of options to consider when your NoSQL queries go quirky.
By Craig Buckler,
In the continuing SQL vs NoSQL debate, Craig discusses example project scenarios to determine which type of database offers the most benefit.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you puzzled by SQL and NoSQL? Are you unsure what to use in your next project? Craig discusses the primary differences in on handy summary.
By Joyce Echessa,
How to utilise the Parse backend service with your own Android app for a fully functioning data storage service.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
By Bruno Skvorc,
0xDBE is a new tool by JetBrains made to solve all our database management problems. Soon, we'll be able to leave Workbench behind and work without crashes!
By Nikolas Goebel,
We look at Google App Engine's datastore which is a NoSQL object store in this second part of two part series.
By Nikolas Goebel,
Sql or NoSQL is the question when choosing a database with Google App Engine and we try to answer that in this two part post
By Toby Tremayne,
DynamoDB - Amazon's Fast, Scalable NoSQL Database is out. We compare DynamoDB vs. SimpleDB and the pros & cons of each.
By Michael Wanyoike,
In this database JSON example, we are going to look at a JSON file created using a generator that can be imported into a NoSQL database such as Mongo.