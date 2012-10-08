Nikolas Goebel
Hey, my name is Nikolas Göbel. I'm a german student making software (check out my current project rankique.com). I'm trying to make life easier through technology and hope to succeed someday.
Nikolas's articles
A Quick Introduction to Apache Cassandra
Programming
By Nikolas Goebel,
Nikolas Goebel takes a look at Cassandra, an increasingly popular NoSQL database used by giants like NetFlix, eBay, Twitter and Reddit.
SQL or NoSQL: Google App Engine Part – 2
Web
By Nikolas Goebel,
We look at Google App Engine's datastore which is a NoSQL object store in this second part of two part series.
SQL or NoSQL: Google App Engine – Part 1
Web
By Nikolas Goebel,
Sql or NoSQL is the question when choosing a database with Google App Engine and we try to answer that in this two part post