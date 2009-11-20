Toby Tremayne
A writer and software developer of more than 14 years experience, Toby is passionate about helping new and small businesses make the most of the internet and cloud technology. When he's not writing or telling stories he's busy trying to make technology easier to use for the average business person, and can often be found in dark corners practicing magic tricks or lock sport.
Toby's articles
Want Flash And MSOffice On The iPad?
By Toby Tremayne,
Onlive’s Desktop Plus, The streaming desktop environment now allows you to run a full Windows 7 desktop on your ipad, giving you access to things like Internet Explorer 9, full Microsoft Office suite and even flash on the ipad!
Startup Challenges Network Infrastructure Giants
By Toby Tremayne,
The concept is simple – virtualization is in heavy use in industry, but still tied to network infrastructure.
How Much Is Your Cloud Costing You?
By Toby Tremayne,
This Week In The Cloud
By Toby Tremayne,
Box Aims For Federal Government Data In The Cloud
By Toby Tremayne,
Box’s star continues to rise after closing out 2011 with enormous growth among Fortune 500 companies, and now they have set their sights on major US federal government deployments.
Amazon releases DynamoDB: A NoSQL for Elastic Computing
By Toby Tremayne,
DynamoDB - Amazon's Fast, Scalable NoSQL Database is out. We compare DynamoDB vs. SimpleDB and the pros & cons of each.
End To End Encryption With Quantum Security
By Toby Tremayne,
CloudSpring: What Do You Want To Read About The Cloud?
By Toby Tremayne,
Toby Tremayne wrote in this article about The Cloud and what articles should the viewers would like to see, any technologies, and more.
Heroku Wins Technology of the Year Award
By Toby Tremayne,
Hadoop 1.0 Release – Big Data for everyone
By Toby Tremayne,
The first part and introduction of Hadoop 1.0 Release - Big Data for everyone, by Toby Tremayne.
Hadoop 1.0 Release – Big Data for everyone
By Toby Tremayne,
The secong part of Hadoop 1.0 Release - Big Data for everyone, by Toby Tremayne.
11 Things Every Developer Should Know About the Cloud
By Toby Tremayne,
What Cloud Computing Can Mean for Your Business, Part II: Starting Your Cloud Infrastructure
By Toby Tremayne,
What Cloud Computing Can Mean For Your Business
By Toby Tremayne,
In this topic, we’ll take a brief look at this storage solution, and show how it can help you expand your business while avoiding large IT costs.
What Cloud Computing Can Mean For Your Business
By Toby Tremayne,
The general idea of cloud storage is that a huge bank of computers sitting somewhere on the Internet handles the storage for all your files.
Data-driven Development with Flash Builder, Part II
By Toby Tremayne,
In this topic, we're going to talk about Toby Tremayne's Data-driven Development with Flash Builder, Part II. Enjoy!
Data-driven Development with Flash Builder, Part I
By Toby Tremayne,
This article will show you how to take the next step: moving from Adobe Flash Catalyst to Adobe Flash Builder. We’ll use the Data Driven Development features of Adobe Flash Builder to integrate our Flash Builder application with PHP, and rapidly create CRUD services to support our fledgling application.
From Concept to Working Prototype with Flash Catalyst
By Toby Tremayne,
In this post, you're going to learn about From Concept to Working Prototype with Flash Catalyst, by the author Toby Tremayne. Enjoy!
Building a Flickr Browser Using Flash Builder 4 and the Flex 4 SDK
By Toby Tremayne,
Enabling Accessibility in Flex applications
By Toby Tremayne,
Data Visualization with Flex, Part III
By Toby Tremayne,
Data Visualization with Flex, Part II
By Toby Tremayne,
Data Visualization with Flex, Part I
By Toby Tremayne,