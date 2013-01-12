Intermediate

Better Understanding Random
By Mark Wilston,
Learn what random values are used for and why they’re important, as well as a peek under the hood of how they’re generated.
By Kevin Mowry,
The PHP library SimplePie allows for quick and easy feed consumption and display. See how you can get started writing your very own feed reader.
By James Edwards,
James looks at three cunning things you can do with regular expressions, that provide neat solutions to some very sticky problems.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
A one-time URL is a specially crafted address that is valid for one use only. See how to generate, implement, and expire one-time URLs.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
CodeIgniter comes with multi-language support which lets us present our application's interface in different languages without duplicating existing code.
By James Edwards,
Looking at two JavaScript shorthand expressions that rely on automatic type conversion, and discusses when they are - and are not - a good idea.
By Callum Hopkins,
This is the part of The MVC Pattern and PHP, by Callum Hopkins, where we’ll discuss some of the considerations one must make when using an MVC architecture.
By Chee How Chua,
The second part of Chee How Chua's walkthrough of the steps to create a jQuery plugin that detects the horizontal swiping motion on touch devices such as the iPhone and Android-based devices.
By Callum Hopkins,
In this article, I will go the basic principles of MVC, a run through the definition of the pattern and a quick example of MVC in PHP.
By Chee How Chua,
This article is part one of two in a series which introduces a jQuery plugin for handling touch swiping.
By Thomas Punt,
This series aims to raise awareness among PHP developers who still use the old MySQL extension, inform them of its problems, and to help them switch.
By Dmitri Lau,
This article provides several tips of maintaining a low memory footprint in web applications.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article introduces the HTML5 WebSockets API. The readers are provided with an introductory client page and server.
By James Edwards,
This article explores the concept of an entire game based on CSS animations.
By Thomas Punt,
This two-part series raises awareness among PHP developers who still use the MySQL extension, informing them of its problems, and helping them switch.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article gives a brief overview of the WAV file format and explains the Audero Wav Extractor library which can be used to extract snippets of WAV files.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article explores numbers in JavaScript, including some common, and uncommon, pitfalls associated with them.
By Ian Oxley,
This article explores event delegation in jQuery. The article also compares event delegation to traditional event handling.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this article, we'll take a look at a newcomer to the platform service provider arena - Fortrabbit.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article explains why jQuery plugins are popular, and why many developers prefer them over plain JavaScript.
By Roman Tsjupa,
If you are looking for a fast, simple, and easy to learn PHP framework, then PHPixie may be a perfect choice for your next project.
By Sandeep Panda,
When it comes to application security, in addition to securing your hardware and platform, you also need to write your code securely.
By James Edwards,
This article introduces a function for string abbreviation.
By Sandeep Panda,
This tutorial gives an overview of the JavaScript History API and explains how to use this feature while designing modern web applications.
By Sandeep Panda,
In this article, readers will learn about the canvas element, including how it can be manipulated using JavaScript.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article teaches readers how to manage cookies using the jQuery plugin jquery.cookie.
By June Henriksen,
Caching is everywhere! Learn how to set up Varnish, a reverse proxy server, to cache a simple web page.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article teaches readers how to create a jQuery plugin featuring flashing text.
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
This article lists ten of the best JavaScript libraries and jQuery plugins available today.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article introduces the Wii U console browser. This article also gets readers started on reading data from the Wii U GamePad.