Dustin Runnells is a passionate technology enthusiast in Rochester, NY, with a special interest in Linux and social media. While juggling a full-time job as a professional programmer at a real company and being a loving husband and father of three, Dustin fills whatever time he has left tinkering on his personal projects. Dustin is MySQL Core Certified, LPI1 Certified, and a Zend Certified Engineer.

