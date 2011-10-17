Dustin Runnells
Dustin Runnells is a passionate technology enthusiast in Rochester, NY, with a special interest in Linux and social media. While juggling a full-time job as a professional programmer at a real company and being a loving husband and father of three, Dustin fills whatever time he has left tinkering on his personal projects. Dustin is MySQL Core Certified, LPI1 Certified, and a Zend Certified Engineer.
Dustin's articles
Keeping Secrets Safe with GnuPG
Sometimes you need information to be secure, not only in transit but also where it is stored and all layers in between. One solution might be GnuPG.
PHPMaster: Understanding OAuth – Tweeting from Scratch, Part 2
This is Part 2 of the two-part series and picks up right where we left off in Part 1 with your returned Access Credentials. Enjoy the rest of the series!
PHPMaster: Understanding OAuth – Tweeting from Scratch, Part 1
Understand how OAuth works by connecting a PHP application to the Twitter API using only a few built-in functions to post a tweet.