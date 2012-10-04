Jeffrey's articles
Correlating CoffeeScript Classes and JavaScript Prototypes
This article shows readers how CoffeeScript classes translate to JavaScript prototypes.
Classes in CoffeeScript
This article explores class systems in CoffeeScript. Additionally, the CoffeeScript class system is compared to JavaScript's prototype system.
Prototypes in JavaScript
This article provides an introduction to prototypes in JavaScript.
List Processing in CoffeeScript
This article teaches readers how to handle lists in CoffeeScript.
An Introduction to CoffeeScript
In this article, we'll talk about CoffeeScript. Coffeescript is just a JavaScript with a shiny layer of paint. In this article, we’ll rip off that layer of paint manually, to show the plain old JavaScript underneath.