Intermediate

Using Web Storage
By James Edwards,
This article presents a function that creates a layer of abstraction on top of the Web Storage API.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides an overview of the RequireJS framework. RequireJS is used for managing dependencies in JavaScript projects.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows the reader how to create a polyline on a map, using geolocation and the Google Maps API. A complete demo is also presented.
By Ian Oxley,
This article introduces the Bower package management system. This article covers package installation, removal, updating, and more.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article explores server-sent events. In particular, this article focuses on the client aspects of the API and the EventSource object.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article continues to examine Geolocation and the Google Maps API. This article focuses on getting directions between two locations using Google Maps.
By Dustin Runnells,
Sometimes you need information to be secure, not only in transit but also where it is stored and all layers in between. One solution might be GnuPG.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows how the Google Maps API can be used to plot a user's physical location. This article assumes that the user understands Geolocation.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The PHP notice suppression operator is a controversial topic in many circles. Some overuse it, some don't use it at all, and some don't even know it exists.
By Jeffrey Biles,
This article shows readers how CoffeeScript classes translate to JavaScript prototypes.
By James Edwards,
This article presents a function that parses an ISO datestamp into a Unix timestamp.
By James Edwards,
This article explores techniques for introducing accessibility in modern interfaces.
By Jeffrey Biles,
This article explores class systems in CoffeeScript. Additionally, the CoffeeScript class system is compared to JavaScript's prototype system.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
This article provides an introduction to HTML templating in mustache.js.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article introduces the W3C Battery Status API. The article also includes an example of the Battery Status API in action.
By James Edwards,
This article introduces a function named datestamp, which translates dates into the ISO 8601 format.
By Giovanni Ferron,
This article introduces the Node.js streams API. An example application is also included which demonstrates readable and writable streams.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article introduces you to Swift Mailer, a powerful, component-based library that let's you send emails easily from PHP through an OOP interface.
By Colin Ihrig,
PhantomJS is a headless browser built on WebKit. This article demonstrates some of the features of PhantomJS.
By James Edwards,
This article explores the practical side of JavaScript accessibility.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article introduces web scraping in Node.js. An example scraper is created using the request and cheerio modules.
By Shameer C,
See how to install and configure Xdebug, how to debug your PHP application from Netbeans, and how to view a profiling report in KCachegrind.
By Jeffrey Biles,
This article teaches readers how to handle lists in CoffeeScript.
By James Edwards,
This article presents a simple, but powerful function which cleans up the DOM. The cleaning process removes extraneous DOM nodes such as comments.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explains the High Resolution Time API, and shows how to use it. As you’ve seen, the API is very simple since it consists of a single method.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
There is no doubt: PHP is an easy, flexible, and forgiving language. But it can also exhibit some surprising behavior.
By Remi Woler,
PHP5 introduced exceptions, a special class that can be thrown and caught indicating an unexpected event. But are you using them correctly?
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article covers the topic of string trimming in JavaScript. The article also enhances JavaScript's native string trimming functions.
By David Shirey,
Security vulnerabilities can seriously affect your PHP web application. This article presents five things that are security related to watch out for.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article introduces the basics of the Node.js file system module.