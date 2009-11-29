How to Use SVG Image Sprites
By Craig Buckler,
Sprites are popular for bundling graphics into a single file. And they can even be made with SVGs! Learn how SVG sprites work and why they're so awesome.
By Craig Buckler,
This tutorial takes you through the various ways you can use the Uploadcare CDN API, including responsive images, resizing and progressive image loading
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares a collection of some of the best and most trusted photo plugins, to save you wading through the multitude of choices available.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at simplifying image loading in Android with the Picasso library from Square.
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley demonstrates how to lazy load images using the Igaro App JavaScript framework, highlighting many of its advanced features along the way.
By Monty Shokeen,
We all know about image formats – or do we? Monty looks at the old standards with fresh eyes and does some testing.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel introduces you to a library he has developed to preload images in parallel using promises. Performance for the win!
By Andrew Renaut,
We need to make our website images look great and also load fast on all devices. This article covers the basics of optimizing your images for WordPress.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala demonstrates how to use several Android ImageViews to easily display and handle images in your app.
By Helen Stark,
Images are part of our brain's native OS, but the written word has accuracy and precision. Helen tries to find the balance point between images and text.
By Craig Buckler,
Website obesity is an epidemic. Craig Buckler presents 30 ways to fix the problem, from the simple to the complex, and 10 tools to measure progress.
By Jacek Barecki,
In this comparison of Imagick vs GD, learn the pros and cons of each of these PHP image manipulation libraries.
By Craig Buckler,
Thumbs.db is an image cache which makes thumbnail viewing faster. It’s usually hidden but can appear, disappear and is often impossible to delete.
By Craig Buckler,
By Karn Broad,
In this article, Louis and Jeremy to talk about the developments in the Responsive Design world, and particularly the ongoing discussions on proposed image element solutions the WHATWG are looking at from various proposals.
By Craig Buckler,
CSS3 introduces the background-size property which allows backgrounds to be stretched or squashed.
By Maurice Cherry,
By Craig Buckler,
By Maurice Cherry,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Craig Buckler,
By Jennifer Farley,
By James Edwards,
By Jennifer Farley,
By Jennifer Farley,