10 Lodash Features You Can Replace with ES6
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates ten ways you can use native ES6 features (such as arrow functions & collection methods) to replace Lodash in your projects.
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger shows to use ES6 default parameters and property shorthands to help speed up development and write cleaner, clearer and more organized code.
By James Kolce,
New to JavaScript, or been away for a while? Learning modern JavaScript can be overwhelming. James Kolce takes a look at the main concepts you need to know.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott takes an in-depth look at ES6 classes starting with the basics, then moving on to discuss inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism and much more.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's latest tutorial explains how to use complex-sounding ES6 destructuring assignment shorthand syntax to simplify your code and save typing effort.
By Nilson Jacques,
Symbols, a new primitive type, are one of the lesser-known features of ES6. Nonetheless, they can come in quite handy, as Nilson Jacques demonstrates.
By Nilson Jacques,
Has JavaScript become overly complicated? In this editorial, Nilson Jacques responds to those who are unhappy with the state of modern web development.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien looks at different possibilities for code reuse with ES2015 classes, exploring various ways of implementing multiple inheritance in ES6.
By Nilson Jacques,
Nilson Jacques takes a quick look at the status of ES6 JavaScript, its rate of adoption among developers, and asks - are you writing modern JS yet?
By Jeff Smith, Darin Haener,
SitePoint Premium’s first ever Live Lesson with Darin Haener, walked you through sections of his course, Diving into ES2015 — while answering your questions live!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard looks at some of the more popular online code playgrounds and examines which are good for hosting demos involving a server-side components.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran introduces you to jspm and SystemJS that let you load any module format (ES6, AMD, CommonJS and globals) directly from any registry.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown looks at the state of modules in JavaScript and shows how, with the help of Browserify, Webpack & jspm, you can use them in your projects today.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at a remarkable year for JavaScript and the exponentially increasing number of tools, frameworks and projects.
By Rami Sayar,
Microsoft's Rami Sayar gives a rundown of the best new and useful features in ES2015