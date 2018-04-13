ES6 in Action: Destructuring Assignment

Destructuring assignment sounds complex. It reminds me of object-oriented terms such as encapsulation and polymorphism. I’m convinced they were chosen to make simple concepts appear more sophisticated!

In essence, ECMAScript 6 (ES2015) destructuring assignment allows you to extract individual items from arrays or objects and place them into variables using a shorthand syntax. Those coming from PHP may have encountered the list() function, which extracts arrays into variables in one operation. ES6 takes it to another level.

Presume we have an array:

var myArray = ['a', 'b', 'c'];

We can extract these values by index in ES5:

var one = myArray[0], two = myArray[1], three = myArray[2]; // one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'

ES6 destructuring permits a simpler and less error-prone alternative:

const [one, two, three] = myArray; // one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'

You can ignore certain values, e.g.

const [one, , three] = myArray; // one = 'a', three = 'c'

or use the rest operator ( ... ) to extract remaining elements:

const [one, ...two] = myArray; // one = 'a', two = ['b, 'c']

Destructuring also works on objects, e.g.

var myObject = { one: 'a', two: 'b', three: 'c' }; // ES5 example var one = myObject.one, two = myObject.two, three = myObject.three; // one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c' // ES6 destructuring example const {one, two, three} = myObject; // one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'

In this example, the variable names one , two and three matched the object property names. We can also assign properties to variables with any name, e.g.

const myObject = { one: 'a', two: 'b', three: 'c' }; // ES6 destructuring example const {one: first, two: second, three: third} = myObject; // first = 'a', second = 'b', third = 'c'

More complex nested objects can also be referenced, e.g.

const meta = { title: 'Destructuring Assignment', authors: [ { firstname: 'Craig', lastname: 'Buckler' } ], publisher: { name: 'SitePoint', url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/' } }; const { title: doc, authors: [{ firstname: name }], publisher: { url: web } } = meta; /* doc = 'Destructuring Assignment' name = 'Craig' web = 'http://www.sitepoint.com/' */

This appears a little complicated but remember that in all destructuring assignments:

the left-hand side of the assignment is the destructuring target — the pattern which defines the variables being assigned

— the pattern which defines the variables being assigned the right-hand side of the assignment is the destructuring source — the array or object which holds the data being extracted.

There are a number of other caveats. First, you can’t start a statement with a curly brace, because it looks like a code block, e.g.

// THIS FAILS { a, b, c } = myObject;

You must either declare the variables, e.g.

// THIS WORKS const { a, b, c } = myObject;

or use parentheses if variables are already declared, e.g.

// THIS WORKS ({ a, b, c } = myObject);

You should also be wary of mixing declared and undeclared variables, e.g.

// THIS FAILS let a; let { a, b, c } = myObject; // THIS WORKS let a, b, c; ({ a, b, c } = myObject);

That’s the basics of destructuring. So when would it be useful? I’m glad you asked …

Easier Declaration

Variables can be declared without explicitly defining each value, e.g.

// ES5 var a = 'one', b = 'two', c = 'three'; // ES6 const [a, b, c] = ['one', 'two', 'three'];

Admittedly, the destructured version is longer. It’s a little easier to read, although that may not be the case with more items.

Variable Value Swapping

Swapping values in ES5 requires a temporary third variable, but it’s far simpler with destructuring:

var a = 1, b = 2; // ES5 swap var temp = a; a = b; b = temp; // a = 2, b = 1 // ES6 swap back [a, b] = [b, a]; // a = 1, b = 2

You’re not limited to two variables; any number of items can be rearranged, e.g.

// rotate left [b, c, d, e, a] = [a, b, c, d, e];

Default Function Parameters

Presume we had a function to output our meta object:

var meta = { title: 'Destructuring Assignment', authors: [ { firstname: 'Craig', lastname: 'Buckler' } ], publisher: { name: 'SitePoint', url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/' } }; prettyPrint(meta);

In ES5, it’s necessary to parse this object to ensure appropriate defaults are available, e.g.

// ES5 default values function prettyPrint(param) { param = param || {}; var pubTitle = param.title || 'No title', pubName = (param.publisher && param.publisher.name) || 'No publisher'; return pubTitle + ', ' + pubName; }

In ES6 we can assign a default value to any parameter, e.g.

// ES6 default value function prettyPrint(param = {}) {

but we can then use destructuring to extract values and assign defaults where necessary:

// ES6 destructured default value function prettyPrint( { title: pubTitle = 'No title', publisher: { name: pubName = 'No publisher' } } = {} ) { return pubTitle + ', ' + pubName; }

I’m not convinced this is easier to read, but it’s significantly shorter.

Returning Multiple Values from a Function

Functions can only return one value, but that can be a complex object or multi-dimensional array. Destructuring assignment makes this more practical, e.g.

function f() { return [1, 2, 3]; } const [a, b, c] = f(); // a = 1, b = 2, c = 3

For-of Iteration

Consider an array of book information:

const books = [ { title: 'Full Stack JavaScript', author: 'Colin Ihrig and Adam Bretz', url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/full-stack-javascript-development-mean/' }, { title: 'JavaScript: Novice to Ninja', author: 'Darren Jones', url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/leaern-javascript-novice-to-ninja/' }, { title: 'Jump Start CSS', author: 'Louis Lazaris', url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/jump-start-css/' }, ];

The ES6 for-of is similar to for-in , except that it extracts each value rather than the index/key, e.g.

for (const b of books) { console.log(b.title + ' by ' + b.author + ': ' + b.url); }

Destructuring assignment provides further enhancements, e.g.

for (const {title, author, url} of books) { console.log(title + ' by ' + author + ': ' + url); }

Regular Expression Handling

Regular expressions functions such as match return an array of matched items, which can form the source of a destructuring assignment:

const [a, b, c, d] = 'one two three'.match(/\w+/g); // a = 'one', b = 'two', c = 'three', d = undefined

Destructuring Assignment Support

Destructuring assignment may not revolutionize your development life, but it could save some considerable typing effort!

Currently, support for destructuring assignment is good. It’s available in Node and all major browsers, with the exception of Internet Explorer. If you need to support older browsers, it’s advisable to use a compiler such as Babel or Traceur, which will translate ES6 destructuring assignments to an ES5 equivalent.