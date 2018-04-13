ES6 in Action: Destructuring Assignment
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Destructuring assignment sounds complex. It reminds me of object-oriented terms such as encapsulation and polymorphism. I’m convinced they were chosen to make simple concepts appear more sophisticated!
In essence, ECMAScript 6 (ES2015) destructuring assignment allows you to extract individual items from arrays or objects and place them into variables using a shorthand syntax. Those coming from PHP may have encountered the list() function, which extracts arrays into variables in one operation. ES6 takes it to another level.
Presume we have an array:
var myArray = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
We can extract these values by index in ES5:
var
one = myArray[0],
two = myArray[1],
three = myArray[2];
// one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'
ES6 destructuring permits a simpler and less error-prone alternative:
const [one, two, three] = myArray;
// one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'
You can ignore certain values, e.g.
const [one, , three] = myArray;
// one = 'a', three = 'c'
or use the rest operator (
...) to extract remaining elements:
const [one, ...two] = myArray;
// one = 'a', two = ['b, 'c']
Destructuring also works on objects, e.g.
var myObject = {
one: 'a',
two: 'b',
three: 'c'
};
// ES5 example
var
one = myObject.one,
two = myObject.two,
three = myObject.three;
// one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'
// ES6 destructuring example
const {one, two, three} = myObject;
// one = 'a', two = 'b', three = 'c'
In this example, the variable names
one,
two and
three matched the object property names. We can also assign properties to variables with any name, e.g.
const myObject = {
one: 'a',
two: 'b',
three: 'c'
};
// ES6 destructuring example
const {one: first, two: second, three: third} = myObject;
// first = 'a', second = 'b', third = 'c'
More complex nested objects can also be referenced, e.g.
const meta = {
title: 'Destructuring Assignment',
authors: [
{
firstname: 'Craig',
lastname: 'Buckler'
}
],
publisher: {
name: 'SitePoint',
url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/'
}
};
const {
title: doc,
authors: [{ firstname: name }],
publisher: { url: web }
} = meta;
/*
doc = 'Destructuring Assignment'
name = 'Craig'
web = 'http://www.sitepoint.com/'
*/
This appears a little complicated but remember that in all destructuring assignments:
- the left-hand side of the assignment is the destructuring target — the pattern which defines the variables being assigned
- the right-hand side of the assignment is the destructuring source — the array or object which holds the data being extracted.
There are a number of other caveats. First, you can’t start a statement with a curly brace, because it looks like a code block, e.g.
// THIS FAILS
{ a, b, c } = myObject;
You must either declare the variables, e.g.
// THIS WORKS
const { a, b, c } = myObject;
or use parentheses if variables are already declared, e.g.
// THIS WORKS
({ a, b, c } = myObject);
You should also be wary of mixing declared and undeclared variables, e.g.
// THIS FAILS
let a;
let { a, b, c } = myObject;
// THIS WORKS
let a, b, c;
({ a, b, c } = myObject);
That’s the basics of destructuring. So when would it be useful? I’m glad you asked …
Easier Declaration
Variables can be declared without explicitly defining each value, e.g.
// ES5
var a = 'one', b = 'two', c = 'three';
// ES6
const [a, b, c] = ['one', 'two', 'three'];
Admittedly, the destructured version is longer. It’s a little easier to read, although that may not be the case with more items.
Variable Value Swapping
Swapping values in ES5 requires a temporary third variable, but it’s far simpler with destructuring:
var a = 1, b = 2;
// ES5 swap
var temp = a;
a = b;
b = temp;
// a = 2, b = 1
// ES6 swap back
[a, b] = [b, a];
// a = 1, b = 2
You’re not limited to two variables; any number of items can be rearranged, e.g.
// rotate left
[b, c, d, e, a] = [a, b, c, d, e];
Default Function Parameters
Presume we had a function to output our
meta object:
var meta = {
title: 'Destructuring Assignment',
authors: [
{
firstname: 'Craig',
lastname: 'Buckler'
}
],
publisher: {
name: 'SitePoint',
url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/'
}
};
prettyPrint(meta);
In ES5, it’s necessary to parse this object to ensure appropriate defaults are available, e.g.
// ES5 default values
function prettyPrint(param) {
param = param || {};
var
pubTitle = param.title || 'No title',
pubName = (param.publisher && param.publisher.name) || 'No publisher';
return pubTitle + ', ' + pubName;
}
In ES6 we can assign a default value to any parameter, e.g.
// ES6 default value
function prettyPrint(param = {}) {
but we can then use destructuring to extract values and assign defaults where necessary:
// ES6 destructured default value
function prettyPrint(
{
title: pubTitle = 'No title',
publisher: { name: pubName = 'No publisher' }
} = {}
) {
return pubTitle + ', ' + pubName;
}
I’m not convinced this is easier to read, but it’s significantly shorter.
Returning Multiple Values from a Function
Functions can only return one value, but that can be a complex object or multi-dimensional array. Destructuring assignment makes this more practical, e.g.
function f() {
return [1, 2, 3];
}
const [a, b, c] = f();
// a = 1, b = 2, c = 3
For-of Iteration
Consider an array of book information:
const books = [
{
title: 'Full Stack JavaScript',
author: 'Colin Ihrig and Adam Bretz',
url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/full-stack-javascript-development-mean/'
},
{
title: 'JavaScript: Novice to Ninja',
author: 'Darren Jones',
url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/leaern-javascript-novice-to-ninja/'
},
{
title: 'Jump Start CSS',
author: 'Louis Lazaris',
url: 'http://www.sitepoint.com/store/jump-start-css/'
},
];
The ES6 for-of is similar to
for-in, except that it extracts each value rather than the index/key, e.g.
for (const b of books) {
console.log(b.title + ' by ' + b.author + ': ' + b.url);
}
Destructuring assignment provides further enhancements, e.g.
for (const {title, author, url} of books) {
console.log(title + ' by ' + author + ': ' + url);
}
Regular Expression Handling
Regular expressions functions such as match return an array of matched items, which can form the source of a destructuring assignment:
const [a, b, c, d] = 'one two three'.match(/\w+/g);
// a = 'one', b = 'two', c = 'three', d = undefined
Destructuring Assignment Support
Destructuring assignment may not revolutionize your development life, but it could save some considerable typing effort!
Currently, support for destructuring assignment is good. It’s available in Node and all major browsers, with the exception of Internet Explorer. If you need to support older browsers, it’s advisable to use a compiler such as Babel or Traceur, which will translate ES6 destructuring assignments to an ES5 equivalent.
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns