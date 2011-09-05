Martin Psinas
Martin E. Psinas is a self-taught web developer, published author, and is currently studying Japanese. For more information, visit his website.
Martin's articles
Moving to Cloud-Based Web Development
In this article I'll share with you how I made the transition from web development in a familiar desktop environment to the Cloud.
Adding Text Watermarks with Imagick
See you how to create text-based watermarks on your images using Imagick and PHP.
Easy Spam Prevention Using Hidden Form Fields
Role Based Access Control in PHP
Tracking Upload Progress with PHP and JavaScript
In this article, Martin Psinas will show you how this feature can be used to create a simple upload progress bar without any external libraries or browser dependencies.
PHPMaster: Working with MySQL Events
Working with MySQL Events
In this topic, Martin Psinas will explain what you need to know to get started using different kind of events. We'll also talk about how you might use MySQL events using scheduled blog posts as a practical example
Creating a Mobile Photo Blog, Part 2
This is the last of two-part series of Creating a Mobile Photo Blog, by the author Martin Psinas.
Creating a Mobile Photo Blog, Part 1
Learn how to create a photo blog as part of your personal website which you can update from your mobile phone simply by sending an email.
PHPMaster: Preventing Cross-Site Request Forgeries
Preventing Cross-Site Request Forgeries (CSRF)
Learn how to prevent CSRF attacks, a serious vulnerability where a user is tricked into performing an action he didn't explicitly intend.
PHPMaster: Monitoring File Integrity
This is the introduction of article PHPMaster: Monitoring File Integrity, by the author Martin Psinas.
Monitoring File Integrity
Learn how to create a profile of your site's file structure with hashes which then can be used to monitor your site's file integrity.