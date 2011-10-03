Matt Turland
Matthew Turland has been working with PHP since 2002. He has been both an author and technical editor for php|architect Magazine, spoken at multiple conferences including Confoo and php|tek, served as an instructor for php|architect training courses, and contributed to Zend Framework. He holds the PHP 5 and Zend Framework ZCE certifications and is the author of "php|architect's Guide to Web Scraping with PHP." He currently works as a Senior Engineer for Synacor. In his spare time, Matt likes to bend PHP to his will to scrape web pages and run IRC bots.
Matt's articles
Error Condition Testing with PHPUnit
By Matt Turland,
PHPUnit converts errors, warnings, and notices into exceptions. Learn how this impacts your ability to test your code and how you can work around it.
The Need for Speed: Profiling PHP with XHProf and XHGui
By Matt Turland,
Patience is a virtue but rarely when waiting for web pages to load. Knowing how to profile PHP using XHProf to find bottlenecks is a good skill to have.
Let’s Talk: Efficient Communication for PHP and Android, Part 2
By Matt Turland,
Let’s Talk: Efficient Communication for PHP and Android, Part 1
By Matt Turland,
PHP’s Quest for Performance: From C to hhvm
By Matt Turland,
Throughout its history, users have sought new ways to increase PHP performance and still take advantage of the ease of development it brings.
PHPMaster: Integrating Amazon S3 using PEAR
By Matt Turland,
By Matt Turland,
Amazon S3 is a distributed, pay-as-you-use file storage service by Amazon. Sign up and learn how to use PEAR's Services_Amazon_S3 package.
PHPMaster: Documentation Makes the World Go Round
By Matt Turland,
By Matt Turland,
Don't let your project lose potential users, community members, and possible contributors all because of insufficient documentation.