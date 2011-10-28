Abdullah Abouzekry
Abdullah Abouzekry is an experienced web-developer with over 7 years developing PHP/MySQL applications ranging from simple web sites to extensive web-based business applications. Although his main experience is with PHP/MySQL and related web technologies, he has developed and localized many desktop applications in C#, Python/Qt, Java, and C++. When not writing code, Abdullah likes to read, listen to oriental music, and have fun with his little family.
Practical Code Refactoring, Part 4 – Efficiency
Code refactoring is about re-thinking everything in your code for the sake of making it better. See how to make code more efficient in this part of the series.
Practical Code Refactoring, Part 3 – Extensibility
This is the part 3 of article Practical Code Refactoring. Code refactoring is about re-thinking everything in your code for the sake of making it better.
Practical Code Refactoring, Part 2 – Readability
Code refactoring is about re-thinking everything in your code for the sake of making it better. See how to make code more readable in this part of the series.
Practical Code Refactoring, Part 1 – What is Good Code?
This is the 1st part of article Practical Code Refactoring, Part 1 - What is Good Code?, by the author Abdullah Abouzekry.
Generate QR Codes in PHP
QR Codes have grown in popularity because they can include a lot of data in a single image. Learn how you can easily generate QR Codes with PHP.
10 Tips for Better Coding
Writing code can sometimes be the most difficult part of any software development process. In this article,we'll discuss 10 tips for better coding.
Packaging Your Apps with Phar
This article is intended to shed some light on this important feature for those who haven’t used it before. Hopefully you’ll find it a very helpful tool and have a better and faster deployment experience.
Check out part 5! Your users would be delighted to find your content in their language. Easily extend your application's global reach using gettext.
In this part Abdullah Abouzekry will show you what is arguably the most powerful feature of gettext – handling plural forms.
Check out part 4! Your users would be delighted to find your content in their language. Easily extend your application's global reach using gettext.
Check out part 3! Your users would be delighted to find your content in their language. Easily extend your application's global reach using gettext.
Localizing PHP Applications “The Right Way”, Part 2
Check out part 2! Your users would be delighted to find your content in their language. Easily extend your application's global reach using gettext.
This is part 1! Your users would be delighted to find your content in their language. Easily extend your application's global reach using gettext.