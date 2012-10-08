Jamie's articles
Implementing PSR-3 with log4php
See how easy it is to leverage both PSR-3 and log4php to bring standardized logging to your PHP applications.
Using SSH and SFTP with PHP
In today's world with so many third-party integrations and content-sharing, it's important to understand and make use of protocols like SCP and SFTP.
Creating a PHP OAuth Server
You can do cool things with your own OAuth server. See what it takes to create a three-legged OAuth server using the oauth-php library.
Better Performance – Speeding Up Your CakePHP Website
CakePHP has a reputation for being slow, but with just a few modifications you can supercharge your CakePHP site's performance.