Video: On the Edge of SVG with Sara Soueidan
SVG has evolved a lot since it was first introduced and is still evolving with new features being introduced to both the SVG specification and CSS to advance the state of the art with SVG. In this talk, Sara focuses on missing and incomplete features, providing real-world and practical use cases showing why these features matter, and how you can push them forward by voting for them so they make it to implementation in all browsers.
