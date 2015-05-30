Skip to main content

Video: The new browser and rendering engine for Windows 10

By Angela Molina

Microsoft Tech

Microsoft Edge will be the new browser across all Windows 10 devices, from phones to tablets, PCs and beyond. This session by Charles Morris and Paula Chuchroby will provide a fast moving tour of the new browser features and peer inside at the new rendering engine under the covers.

Angela Molina

Angela has been fascinated by and trawling the web since dial-up was the only way to connect. Now she's helping you learn (even more) as the Production Manager at SitePoint Premium.

