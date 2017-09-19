Web - Proudly sponsored by SiteGround - - By Angela Molina

Embedded VS. Non-Embedded Signing with HelloSign

To embed or non-embed? Understand the difference when using HelloSign’s e-sign API

We’ve teamed up with HelloSign to help you understand the difference between embedded and non-embedded signing options with the fastest eSign integration API.

In less than 3 minutes, we teach you about the difference between embedded signing and non-embedded signing for legally binding documents. Working with non-embedded signature requests not only provides you convenience, but it also grants you security, notifications, and templates. All of these and more are covered in our video.

For more on HelloSign and to see how you can benefit from its platform and service, visit the HelloSign API.

