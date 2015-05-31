Videos: Advancing JavaScript without breaking the web
Microsoft Tech
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
One of the things Microsoft Edge is leading at is ES6 support. This is a very important part for JavaScript as a language but it also means that we’re running the danger of breaking backwards compatibility of our products. In this talk Chris Heilmann shows the pros and cons of new JS features and workarounds how to innovate the web and still keep it in a working condition.
Angela has been fascinated by and trawling the web since dial-up was the only way to connect. Now she's helping you learn (even more) as the Production Manager at SitePoint Premium.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns