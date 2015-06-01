Video: Woah, I Can Test Edge & IE on a Mac & Linux!
Microsoft Tech
OS X and Linux are two very popular operating system choices for web developers but they still want to be able to test Internet Explorer and the new Microsoft Edge browsers. In this talk, Rey Bango discusses the state of browser marketshare, the options available for testing these browsers on OS X & Linux and new tools that offer enhanced testing capabilities for mobile browsers.
