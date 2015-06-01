Video: Product and Personality with Paula Chuchro
Microsoft Edge is designed to work the way you do, with cool features that let you do more right in the browser. They’re designing the best browser for capturing your thoughts, reading and helping you get more done online. Come learn about the UX principles behind Microsoft Edge as well as how they are incorporating user feedback into the app.
