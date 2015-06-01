Skip to main content

Video: Product and Personality with Paula Chuchro

By Angela Molina

Microsoft Tech

Microsoft Edge is designed to work the way you do, with cool features that let you do more right in the browser. They’re designing the best browser for capturing your thoughts, reading and helping you get more done online. Come learn about the UX principles behind Microsoft Edge as well as how they are incorporating user feedback into the app.

Angela Molina

Angela has been fascinated by and trawling the web since dial-up was the only way to connect. Now she's helping you learn (even more) as the Production Manager at SitePoint Premium.

