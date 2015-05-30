Video: What’s new in the F12 Developer Tools
Debugging and diagnosing your Web apps just gets better with the updated F12 Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Join Andy Sterland for a whirlwind tour of enhancements in Microsoft’s in-browser development tools, including lots of demos and a brief tour of our new open-source Diagnostics Adapter.
