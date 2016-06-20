Spreading the Word on WordPress Security
By Angela Molina, Chris Burgess
PHP
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
When I say website security, do you feel excited, anxious or just unsure?
Most people find it hard to love security, even though we know it’s something that shouldn’t be neglected or overlooked.
WordPress users – did you know that WordPress powers a third of the web? This brings a lot of benefits – a great, supportive community, plenty of plugins and tools – but it also makes WordPress a popular target for attackers. As website owners or developers, we need to be responsible for the websites that we build and maintain. There’s a massive ecosystem of both free and paid tools and services to help keep our websites clean and secure.
We’ve been holding monthly webinars with experts on all manner of subjects, and this week we’ll be discussing WordPress security. Chris Burgess, Co-Founder of Clickify and SitePoint’s very own WordPress editor will be joining us to share his wisdom.
Chris will explore the risks associated with common web security issues and provide some handy tips. He’ll even cover some practical, real-world preventative measures you can use to protect and monitor your WordPress website right away. If that wasn’t enough to have you circling this event in your schedule — you’ll also have your chance to join in the discussion and ask Chris your very own question!
When is this happening?
Set your alarm for: June 22nd, 2016 at 1pm (PST). Don’t miss out, register for the event now.
Angela has been fascinated by and trawling the web since dial-up was the only way to connect. Now she's helping you learn (even more) as the Production Manager at SitePoint Premium.
Chris isn't afraid to admit it: he's a geek from way back, having worked in IT for more than 20 years. He co-founded a digital agency called Clickify, working with a great team of developers and marketers, and is also the WordPress Editor for SitePoint. Chris is passionate about keeping up-to-date with the latest web technologies and can be found at many of the tech events in Melbourne, Australia. For more details, check out his personal site at chrisburgess.com.au.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns