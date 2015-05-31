Video: Falling In Love With Forms
Microsoft Tech
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this session, Aaron Gustafson explores forms from top to bottom, examining how they work and how their components can be incorporated with other elements to maximize accessibility, improve semantics, and allow for more flexible styling. You’ll get to see the complete picture with forms, including new HTML5 field types, validation, error messages & formatting hints, how to mark up and style forms for the greatest flexibility in responsive designs, and best practices for enhancing forms with JavaScript.
Angela has been fascinated by and trawling the web since dial-up was the only way to connect. Now she's helping you learn (even more) as the Production Manager at SitePoint Premium.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns