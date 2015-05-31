Video: Falling In Love With Forms

In this session, Aaron Gustafson explores forms from top to bottom, examining how they work and how their components can be incorporated with other elements to maximize accessibility, improve semantics, and allow for more flexible styling. You’ll get to see the complete picture with forms, including new HTML5 field types, validation, error messages & formatting hints, how to mark up and style forms for the greatest flexibility in responsive designs, and best practices for enhancing forms with JavaScript.

