Video: ES6 – Features By Testing
ES2015 (formerly known as ES6) offers many new and exciting features, from expressive syntax, to new powerful built-in APIs, to entirely new-to-JS programming paradigms. In this talk by Kyle Simpson, we’ll start by quickly reviewing some of the best of these coming attractions. But how do we properly and responsibly bridge from our current code to the new ES6? Browser support in the newest browsers is already very strong, but has a long way to go, and older browsers still loom. Let’s look to feature testing to fully embrace everything JS has to offer our applications, not only now but beyond ES6!
