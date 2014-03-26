Alex has been doing cruel and unusual things to CSS since 2001. He is the lead front-end design and dev for SitePoint and one-time SitePoint's Design and UX editor with over 150+ newsletter written. Now Alex is involved in the planning, development, production, and marketing of a huge range of printed and online products and references. He has designed over 40+ of SitePoint's book covers.
Alex's articles
The 100 Year Old Trick to Writing at 240 Words Per Minute
By Alex Walker,
Stenography is 'old tech' that still makes sense today. Plover is an open source project designed to deliver 240 wpm typing to authors, bloggers and coders.
Smartwatch UI Design: A Battle of Circles and Squares
By Alex Walker,
The Challenge #1: The Winner
By Alex Walker,
It's time to judge the best solution entered for our first challenge. We got some clever ideas using very differing technologies. Which one worked best?
The CHALLENGE #1: Recreate this GIF in HTML & CSS
By Alex Walker,
Think you're pretty handy with CSS? Welcome to the Challenge #1: Recreate this GIF in code -- most elegant solution wins.
Use a Ninja to Analyze Web Fonts
By Alex Walker,
Fontface Ninja puts typographical information on web fonts, size and line-height at your 'cursor-tip'. Just punch the ninja, point and all is revealed.
Star Wars Poster Winners Announced!
By Alex Walker,
Gabrielle's design won the Star Wars Poster competition and we've announced the 5 lucky winners of our Mighty Deals swag.
Pick a Star Wars Poster – Win Free Stuff
By Alex Walker,
Two of our favorite authors have taken up the challenge to redesign the Star Wars movie poster -- but in a completely different genre. See the results!
The Golden Age of Helvetica Ends – But Not at Apple.
By Alex Walker,
Helvetica was the darling of the design world for 50 years but the tide has been turning. Ironically Apple have waited till now to make it the star of OS X.
The Designer’s Guide to Working with SVG – Pt 1
By Alex Walker,
Often the generated SVG files we get from graphics apps are not well-suited for the web. Alex gives you the perfect intro to working with SVG.
Review: WebCode – A Better Way to Make SVGs?
By Alex Walker,
WebCode is a Vector Graphics Editor designed from the ground up to make great SVGs. I've been using it a lot recently and thought I'd give you my views.