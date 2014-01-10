Video: Baked-in UX from Day One
By Alex Walker
Bringing a UX person in at the tail-end of a project is a bit like getting your plumber in after you’ve finished plastering and painting. It’s likely to be difficult and expensive. Jodie Moule, author of SitePoint’s Killer UX Design, talks about a UX process that begins long before a line of code is written.
Alex has been doing cruel and unusual things to CSS since 2001. He is the lead front-end design and dev for SitePoint and one-time SitePoint's Design and UX editor with over 150+ newsletter written. Now Alex is involved in the planning, development, production, and marketing of a huge range of printed and online products and references. He has designed over 40+ of SitePoint's book covers.
