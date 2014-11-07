Alex has been doing cruel and unusual things to CSS since 2001. He is the lead front-end design and dev for SitePoint and one-time SitePoint's Design and UX editor with over 150+ newsletter written. Now Alex is involved in the planning, development, production, and marketing of a huge range of printed and online products and references. He has designed over 40+ of SitePoint's book covers.
Getting Random with David Bowie and Fractals
A blank page can be a cruel taskmaster. Sometimes randomness is a good way to route around your normal design habits into new ideas.
The Trick to Writing Fun, Engaging Article Intros
Alex Walker explains what he looks for in an article intro and details how to write one for yourself together.
Does the New Google Logo Really Look Like Comic Sans?
While designers seem to like it, Google's new logo has been compared to Comic Sans in some quarters. Why are we seeing such a wide discrepancy in opinion?
What Does Facebook, the Muppets & Paris Hilton Have in Common?
The Facebook Friends icon was telling a story from another era – until designer Caitlin Winner stepped in.
Why Do We Love Scratchy Records, Halftone Dots & Other Flaws?
Often it's the flaws in a technology – the brush strokes, the audio hiss – that we celebrate most. Khoi Vin celebrates the halftone in his latest design.
Is There a Perfect Paragraph Length for the Web?
Like hand-holds on a climbing wall, paragraphs give us an obvious path to traverse a wall of text - except when we they get lost on a small screen.
Boom! The Sound of a Perfect Idea Landing
Dots, Dashes and Dudes Behaving Badly
New technologies have a way of shaking up the status quo and there's usually someone not happy about it.
The Final Nail in the Icon Fonts Coffin?
Vectors are a great option for icons but the decision between icon fonts and SVG is a hard one. Now Seren Davies has raised some new issues with icon fonts.
When Are Green Pastures Not Actually Green?
Cognitive dissonance is that feeling you get when a picture frame is 3 degrees off square. Learn to use it without getting used by it.
How LEGO Made a Problem Worse by ‘Gamifying’ it
Gamification can be a great way to engage a user base. But sometimes it can accidently work against you – as LEGO found out.
Retro Rockets and IP Lawyers
Intellectual property is a challenge that's only getting curlier with time and the extended reach of the internet. Neither is going away any time soon.
What Can Boba Fett and Pirates Teach Us About UI Design?
A banana can tell us when it's no longer good to eat without needing text or even and LED. Can we use this idea in our UI design?
Appseed Review: How to Prototype Using Your iPhone
What if you could make a working prototype just by sketching your app and then photographing it with your phone? Appseed does just that.
Forrest Gump and the Difference Between Dumb and Simple
Steve Jobs liked simple design, but he wasn't simple-minded. Alex looks at U.S. Presidents and the important differences between dumb and simple.
Userstyles, Molly Guards and Idiot-Proofing the Web
Designers always know how they think the web should work. Userstyles are the best way to re-engineer your internet just the way you like it.
The Ancient Sumerians, Tablet Computing and HTML Tables
The ancient Sumerians were the first data nerds, and understood the beauty of tabular data. But how do we keep the power of HTML tables on small screens?
Pantone, Painting & Pestering Kittens for Science
Are we born knowing how to see, or do we learn by experience? It turns out kittens have taught us much about how our brains work.
A Story of Poisons, Pirates and Mr. Yuk
There's a good argument that the skull and crossbones is one of the most enduring graphic designs of the last 1,000 years. Does it still work?
When Bad Software Kills
Writing software can seem cool and abstracted until you realise the impact your code can have. Therac-25 was a tragic example of how bad code hurts people.
5 Best Productivity Plugins for Adobe Illustrator
It's hard to imagine how Illustrator could be improved until you see what a good plugin can do. Simone shows us his favorite plugins for Adobe Illustrator
Tarantino, Newspapers and Antisocial Behavior
While technological brings inevitable negatives, sometimes we're too quick to romanticize the times 'before tech made us antisocial'.
Checkboxes, Passwords and Magical Incantations
We program our computers but maybe they program us too? Alex looks at how working on the web changes the way we think.
Dreamweaver CC: The Web Development Tool That Opens PSDs?
Dreamweaver's ability to work directly with PSDs is a new approach to bridging the gap between layouts and code. Alex takes it for a test-drive.
Generating Responsive Image Assets with Photoshop CC 2014
Crafting images that are as well-adapted to each device as our code is may be our next big challenge. It's a area of focus for Photoshop CC 2014 release.
Fighting Spiders and the London Underground Map
Sometimes design genius isn't what you add -- it's what you take away. Henry Beck's London Underground Map tells us a lot about good information design.
Travelling by Typeface: San Francisco via San Serriffe
From Monaco to New York to Chicago, type has often been linked to cities. Apple's newest typeface San Francisco, takes a big city into small places.
What is Adobe Extract – And Why Should You Care?
What if you could export all your image assets -- and CSS -- from any PSD with nothing more than a web browser? And it was 100% free. Meet Adobe Extract.
The Secret to Underlined Links That Don’t Sting Your Eyes?
‘Less is More’: Truth, Justice and the Design of Maps
'Less is more' is a principle often applied to pure design problems, but you can even see it at work in the design of late 1700's maps.