Alex has been doing cruel and unusual things to CSS since 2001. He is the lead front-end design and dev for SitePoint and one-time SitePoint's Design and UX editor with over 150+ newsletter written. Now Alex is involved in the planning, development, production, and marketing of a huge range of printed and online products and references. He has designed over 40+ of SitePoint's book covers.
Alex's articles
Are Colors Born Bad or Do We Make Them That Way?
Pantone 448C – a dark olive-brown – is used on Australian cigarette packaging because it is visually unappealing. But context changes how we see color.
How to Find Cool, Quirky, Copyright Free Photos on Flickr
Think you know Flickr? Did you know they store a vast reservoir of copyright free photos imagery from the world's great libraries, museums, & archives?
Conversational UIs, R2-D2 and Avoiding the Uncanny Valley
Why SVG Image Hosting is Hard (… and How to Do It)
SVG is powerful, but finding a place to put your image is harder than it should be. Here's a scalable, reliable, free SVG image hosting method.
Make Your Own Responsive SVG Graphs & Infographics
It doesn't matter how crisp your SVG text is if it's too small to be read. Responsive SVG lets you prioritize the important parts of you graphic.
Uncovering the Secret Coded Language of Postage Stamps
While today we LOL, smile :) and wink ;), a hundred years ago people were encoding their thoughts and feelings into the position of their postage stamps.
Mastering SVG Patterns Without Breaking Your Brain (or Budget)
SVG patterns are a great low-bandwidth tool for designers but setting them up can be hard. Alex shows how Boxy SVG makes things much easier.
Why JPEGs are like McDonalds Apple Pies (and SVGs are not)
Sometimes it helps to think of SVG, not as an 'image format', but as a 'recipe'. And once you *really* know a recipe, you can start to change it.
Boxy SVG: A Fast, Simple, Insanely Useful, FREE SVG Editor
SVG is hot but easily corrupted. Boxy SVG is a free editor that helps you make the most of what the SVG format is good at.
How to Catch the Eye of Users (and Other Fiendish Traps)
Humans love to look at eyes. We can't help it. But sometimes that can be a problem for our layouts. Alex looks at how you can direct the eye of your users.
Is This the Dawning of the Age of Interrobang‽
Typographic punctuation is a jumble of glittering successes and hard-luck stories. For every @ symbol, there's a lonely irony mark or neglected interrobang.
The Talking Clock: Birth of the Voice-based UI
Voice-powered UI systems are everywhere we go today, but they're older than we think. Talking UIs were first big news in the 1930's.
Parallax Burns: Converting Photographs from 2D to 3D with SVG
There's a nice video effect I'm going to call 'Parallax Ken Burns' you see on a lot of documentaries. Can we mimic it in a single SVG file? Maybe.
7 New Fonts You Probably Haven’t Considered Using (…But Should)
Alex Walker looks at seven new and interesting fonts that you can start using in your designs affordably.
Can SVG Save You from Your Fat PNG-32s?
PNG-32 has glorious alpha-transparency support but the files are huge. Can help come from an unlikely hero – SVG?
Making Crafty UIs with Sketch and Photoshop
Taking the Double Trouble Out of Pull Quotes
Ssometimes we need to be mindful of how classic print techniques translate to digital. Pull Quotes are a good example.
Cyber-security and the Case For Really Good Train Sets
Failure is a wonderful teacher – as long as it doesn't kill you. CyberCity lets hackers and security experts practice without anyone getting hurt.
Becoming Slack: The Story of a Son of a Glitch
Slack is a business tool built on the lessons learned by a failed gaming company. Ali Rayl recently recounted the Slack origin story.
The End of Passwords or Privacy? It’s Your Call
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
The Best Way to Create SVGs from Existing Artwork
SVG is great but what's the best way to convert your existing JPEGs and PNGs into SVG format?
Designing Droids: From Metropolis to Huey, Dewey and Louie
Sometimes it's fun to trace how great design decision are made. The original Star Wars droids are great case study on how to channel your inspirations.
Stevie Wonder and the Rise of the Machine Readers
Talking and reading machines are almost old hat in the age of Siri, but people have been trying to convert text to sound since the first world war.
Tom Cruise, Sci-Fi and an Eye-Tracking Future
While Tom Cruise energetically 'vogued' his way through in the UI in Minority Report, low-energy eye-tracking interfaces look more promising in the future.
How a 5-cent Eye-Patch Created a Million Dollar Story
Often it's the small, random details in a story that make it feel authentic. Advertising great David Ogilvy understood the value of great storytelling.
Puppies (Or Fun Ways to Get Sued for Copyright Infringement)
Designers have always borrowed from other sources, but 'fair use' is a hard idea to pin down. Jeff Koons thought he had an air-tight defence. He didn't.
Can You Use Photoshop to Tell a Story?
Sometimes you can create something new by taking away. Here are 2 great examples where a new story is created by photoshopping out parts of the original.
How to Liven up Your Flat Design with Dirty Dots
Has the flat design revolution left you feeling a little... flat? Sometimes a teaspoon of gritty, printy goodness can give a clinical design a lift.
Should You Be Brave with Your Typography? Ask Mr. Robot.
Indiana Jones and the Lost SVG Map Editor
From Casablanca to Game of Thrones, maps have been used to help tell stories. AMCharts Pixel Map Editor lets you create customized SVG maps with ease.