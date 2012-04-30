Windows Subsystem for Linux 2: The Complete Guide
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to install, set up, manage, and use a full Linux environment on your Windows 10 PC with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to install, set up, manage, and use a full Linux environment on your Windows 10 PC with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).
By Bruno Skvorc,
Running into the cryptic "server" error when renewing your server's HTTPS certificates with LetsEncrypt? Here's how to solve it.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to install programs in Linux using terminal commands.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks in detail at the UI elements at the heart of Ubuntu Phone design guidelines.
By Bruno Skvorc,
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the UX behind the Ubuntu Phone and wonders if it's unique take will be enough to secure a place in the competitive Mobile OS world.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks at the subtle differences you might face when shifting your development environment from Ubuntu to OS X, and vice versa.
By Lesley Lutomski,
Lesley Lutomski introduces the Linux operating system and what you need to know to give it a try and install it on your computer.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, Shaumik Daityari will teach you how to deploy a Django applicaiton for production using mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Facebook recently released OSQuery - a way to inspect your operating system's state with SQL as if it were a relational database. See how!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can install Recki-CT and JitFu into a vagrant box in 4 short steps
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post will show you how to install custom PHP extensions into Zend Server 7. The tutorial focuses on Phalcon, but applies to all extensions.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, we'll take a look at Zend Server 7 - what it brings to the table, what it impresses with, and where it falls short.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can quickly install Zend Server 7 on an Ubuntu powered Vagrant box. For a detailed description of ZS7, see link inside.
By George Fekete,
George Fekete walks through a Vagrantfile construction from scratch, explaining every step of the way until you get a fully provisioned Ubuntu box
By George Fekete,
George Fekete guides you through the process of manually building, configuring and hosting a Vagrant base box, so you can share it with the world.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc
By Bruno Skvorc,
Ever wondered how you can install PHP extensions from source? Bruno Škvorc explains in this step by step tutorial.
By Bruno Skvorc,
News in the PHP world you may have missed during the past two months
By Jonathan Hobson,
By Jonathan Hobson,
By Jonathan Hobson,
In this article we will be showing how to get started on the Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin.
By Jonathan Hobson,
By Jonathan Hobson,
By Jonathan Hobson,
By Jonathan Hobson,
This article is to expose a few ‘tips and tricks’ that will serve to improve your computers connectivity and overall performance by showing you how easy it is to take control of Ubuntu 12.04.
By Jonathan Hobson,
This article is about Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin. Discover the hidden gems of the Ubuntu Software Centre at your leisure.
By Jonathan Hobson,