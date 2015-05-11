Sourcehunt – Swift Edition – March 2017
By Josh Marchello,
By Josh Marchello,
By Clay Unicorn,
By Bob Lee,
By Said Sikira,
By Ariel Elkin,
By Klevis Davidhi,
By Bob Lee,
By Ariel Elkin,
By Ariel Elkin, Max Hornostaiev,
By Chris Ward,
By Clay Unicorn,
By Aleksander Koko,
Developers often use code from other libraries to reduce their amount of work. Aleksander Koko looks at dependency management in iOS with Carthage.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Swift Package Manager, an early-days dependency management utility for Swift.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward loves Swift, and in this article looks at it's past, present and future to see what's possible and what's coming.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Here is a brief guide for getting started with Swift, Apple's new programming language announced at WWDC.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Perfect, a new project that promises full stack Swift by introducing the language to server side programming.
By Brett Romero,
Understanding how to implement the MVC framework, will allow us to construct an app that follows Apple's guidelines with a proven framework.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, we'll see how use Singleton Patterns, a powerful construct that lets you utilize classes without creating new instances each time.
By Brett Romero,
We're going to pick up some great tips on getting very efficient with Xcode. This includes keyboard shortcuts, which can greatly improve your productivity.
By Brett Romero,
In this video we'll look how classes and instances of classes are made in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll show you how to populate a table with data.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll demonstrate how to create a navigation based app.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I show you how to create functions in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero talks us through the steps of taking an exisiting iOS application and using by WatchKit, extending it to work on an Apple Watch.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll be speaking about enums in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I've demonstrated how to Work with while and for loops with Swift.
By Brett Romero,
Wrap your head around if, else, else if and switch statements as I tackle conditional flows in this short video.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, I'll show you how to use arrays and dictionaries in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, Brett Romero shows you how to use Variables and Constants in a Swift playground.