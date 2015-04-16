Adam Onishi
Adam is senior front end developer at London based digital agency Architect. Having worked on a variety of projects for all sorts of clients ranging from corporations like Unilever and even some celebrities like The Hoff and Sting! He once wrote a book on WordPress and has organised events and a Christmas themed community development blog under the banner of 12 Devs. Adam is a regular cyclist and fan of fantasy novels and comic books.
Sass Theming with Configuration Files
Adam Onishi shows us how he's recently been creating a configuration file for theming with Sass.