Ruby on Rails

Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails
By Glenn Goodrich,
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
By Vinoth,
Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.
By Parth Modi,
Parth Modi generates executable docs for his Rails API using swagger-docs and swagger-ui.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
By Parth Modi,
Parth Modi explains how he discovered that fixing the N + 1 Query Problem isn't always about reducing the number of queries. Sometimes, more queries is better.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
By Glenn Goodrich,
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you what the Heroku Metrics Dashboard displays and then runs through some scenarios on improving performance using these metrics.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
By Viktoria Kotsurenko,
Viktoria Kotsurenko reviews some of the basics of MVC in Rails, showing why everything should be skinny.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski pens the first of a two-part series building a complete messaging system with Rails and ActionCable.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Given that software is changing at the speed of light, how can something like Rails an object-oriented language persevere? Is it worth learning? Yes!
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih runs through some of his favorite best practices for Rails applications.
By Vinoth,
Password-less authentication is becoming more popular, and Vinoth shows you how to do it from scratch in Rails.
By Kingsley Silas,
One of Rails' best conventions for DRYing up your code is ActiveSupport::Concern. Kingsley Silas shows you how to use it.
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy shows you how to use Enums in Rails to map values on your model, keeping your code readable.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to authenticate the users of your Rails-based APIs with JSON Web Tokens (JWT) from scratch.
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy shows a technique to dynamically chain many ActiveRecord scopes together to clean up your controller code.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through several common Rails performance problems, showing how to find them via Skylight, and how to fix them.
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih walks you through every step of continuous deployment a Rails app to EC2 using Bitbucket, Capistrano, and SemaphoreCI.
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher Vundi walks through setting up an interest feed model and application for your users in Rails.
By Vahob Rasti,
Vahob Rasti uses Dropzone.js to equip a Rails application with multiple file, asynchronous upload.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through a very practical example of using Chartkick to create a graph with Rails.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas compares several Rails-based Content Managment Systems giving use cases, pros, and cons for each.
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy demonstrates using SQS and Shoryuken to process queued requests to a third-party API. Very useful
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih demonstrates configuring Amazon's Simple Email Service with Rails, allowing you a cheap email solution from your app.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth demonstrates how to take a complicated search model and open it up with tags. This is a tried and true approach to improving search on both ends.
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sam Sarmad shows how he removed a ton of duplicated test code when testing ActiveModel validations.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to do nested forms and attributes in Rails with the Cocoon gem.