CSS Debugging and Optimization: Code-quality Tools
By Tiffany Brown,
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown introduces UnCSS and stylelint, two code-quality tools for analyzing the quality of your CSS.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown introduces UnCSS and stylelint, two code-quality tools for analyzing the quality of your CSS.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses 20 ways to optimize your CSS so that it’s faster-loading, easier to work with and more efficient, covering analysis tools, CDNs, HTTP/2, CSS3, animations and transitions, fonts, concatenation and minifying, build tools, flexbox, grid, SVG, critical CSS, and more.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna presents tips for optimizing JavaScript animation performance and achieving the 60fps target for smooth motion on the web.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's a CDN? How do Content Delivery Networks work anyway, and what's so special about them? Which one should you choose? Come find out!
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino lists tools, tips and best practices for optimizing WordPress sites — from hosting options to asset management, caching and software considerations.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna points out the importance of front-end optimization and lists 3 tips for achieving a great user experience on your Bootstrap website.
By Gary Stevens,
Any brand can improve user experience by improving specific on-page factors. Loading speed is one that many website owners overlook.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's a compendium of practical MySQL optimization tricks - from bottlenecks to configuration and indexes. Leave your ORM behind and get your hands dirty!
By Bruno Skvorc,
What is the theory of constraints, and can be it be applied to PHP application development? The answer to the latter is oh yes, and for the former, dive in!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici looks at 5 services to help you optimize your mobile apps based on how users are actually using them.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Super-caching, optimization, customization, comments, and much more you simply MUST do for your Grav installation
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, we go through some effective performance hacks for developing Symfony apps on Vagrant virtual machines
By Younes Rafie,
Younes writes an entire Notejam app from scratch in this in-depth tutorial and analysis of the high-speed Blink framework
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Lavaryen explains the Blackfire profiler in depth and demonstrates its use on a simple script, laying the groundwork for further exploration on your end!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt re-introduces generators on a practical demo by reading and writing large CSV files while using very little memory.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Younes Rafie,
Here's a look at Yahoo's MySQL performance analyzer - we go through its options, from graphs to alerts. It's getting ever easier to speed up your DBs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, Bruno implements a Redis cache into an existing application - learn how you can speed up your apps by many factors in just minutes!
By Barbara Bermes,
Barbara Bermes gives an overview of the book Lean Websites, covering site components that affect website performance, and how to approach website optimization.
By Charles Costa,
There's no doubt speed matters. In this article we cover some of the common methods used for tuning WordPress to handle higher amounts of traffic.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we discuss 5 good reasons why you should be using a CDN with WordPress.
By Chris Burgess,
A guide to increasing the performance of a WordPress site, with a run-down of tools, techniques and plugins to increase page-load speed and drive traffic
By Craig Buckler,
By Peter North,
By Justyn Hornor,
One of the best ways to improve the overall experience on your site is to enhance your site speed.
By Alex Walker,
By Craig Buckler,