How to Call a JavaScript Function From a String Without Using eval
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
eval is evil in JavaScript! The MDN eval page states:
Obsolete
This feature is obsolete. Although it is still supported by browsers, its usage is discouraged in new projects. Try to avoid using it.
eval executes a string containing code, e.g.
eval("var x = 'Hello from eval!';");
console.log(x);
eval raises several issues:
- Security: your string can be injected with other commands by third-party scripts or user input.
- Debugging: it’s difficult to debug errors — you have no line numbers or obvious points of failure.
- Optimization: the JavaScript interpreter cannot necessarily pre-compile the code because it could change. While interpreters have become increasingly efficient, it’ll almost certainly run slower than native code.
Unfortunately,
eval is very powerful and it’s easy for less experienced developers to overuse the command.
Despite the warnings,
eval still works — even in Strict Mode — but you can normally avoid it. In the past it was primarily used for de-serializing JSON strings but we now have the safer
JSON.parse method.
However, what if we have a function name in a string, e.g.
// function we want to run
var fnstring = "runMe";
function runMe() {
// do stuff
}
How do we execute the
runMe() function without using
eval? I recently encountered this situation when using the HTML5 History API; the pushState method won’t permit you to store a direct reference to a function so you need to define its name as a string. You could also face similar challenges using Web Workers or any other API where objects are serialized.
The simplest and safest execution-without-eval solution is a range of conditions, e.g.
// function we want to run
var fnstring = "runMe";
switch (fnstring) {
case "functionX": functionX(); break;
case "functionY": functionY(); break;
case "functionZ": functionZ(); break;
case "runMe": runMe(); break;
}
It’s safe, but fairly inefficient and painful to write if you have dozens of possible function calls.
A better solution is to use the
window object which references the current window and all items within it. We can check whether
fnstring is available as an object within
window and run it if it’s a function, e.g.
// function we want to run
var fnstring = "runMe";
// find object
var fn = window[fnstring];
// is object a function?
if (typeof fn === "function") fn();
You can perform other checks if necessary to ensure the function has an expected name.
What if the function we want to call has parameters — perhaps stored in an array? No problem; we simply use the
apply method:
// function name and parameters to pass
var fnstring = "runMe";
var fnparams = [1, 2, 3];
// find object
var fn = window[fnstring];
// is object a function?
if (typeof fn === "function") fn.apply(null, fnparams);
So that’s another reason to stop using
eval. As a bonus, this solution is safer, less error prone, easier to debug and will normally execute faster. I hope it helps.
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns