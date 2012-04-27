Tiffany B. Brown is a freelance web developer and technical writer based in Los Angeles. Brown offers web development and consulting services to larger agencies and small businesses. A former member of the Opera Software developer relations team, Brown is also co-author of SitePoint's JumpStart HTML5 book. She sporadically writes about web development technology on her blog. You can follow her on Twitter at @webinista.
Tiffany's articles
CSS Debugging and Optimization: Minification with CSSO
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown looks at ensuring code efficiency with the CSS Optimizer (or CSSO), a minification tool that runs on Node.js and which makes sure our file sizes are as small as they can be.
CSS Debugging and Optimization: Browser-based Developer Tools
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown delves into the browser-based developer tools for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, covering the styles panel, cascade and inheritance problems, spotting invalid properties and values, and debugging responsive layouts.
CSS Debugging and Optimization: Code-quality Tools
In this series on troubleshooting and optimizing your CSS, Tiffany Brown introduces UnCSS and stylelint, two code-quality tools for analyzing the quality of your CSS.
Creating Flexible Layouts with Flexbox
Tiffany Brown introduces Flexbox, explaining the basic principles behind flex layout, with examples of laying out a basic media object, flexible form components, vertical centering, and creating grid-like layouts, as well as explaining when to use Flexbox over CSS Grid.
Creating Layouts with CSS Grid
Tiffany Brown introduces the basics of CSS Grid, covering the grid formatting context, defining a grid layout, explicit versus implicit grids, specifying track size for an implicit grid, creating flexible grids with flex units, using the grid-template shorthand property, and repeating rows and columns.
Using SVG with Media Queries
With HTML documents, we might show, hide, or rearrange parts of the page based on the conditions of the viewport. If the browser window is 480 pixels wide, for example, we might shift our navigation from a horizontal one to a vertical, collapsible list. We can do something similar with media queries and SVG documents.
Scroll Snap in CSS: Controlling Scroll Action
Scroll snap lets developers define the distance an interface should travel during a scroll action. You might use it to build slide shows or paged interfaces―features that currently require JavaScript and expensive DOM operations.
How to Use 2D Transformation Functions in CSS
Transforms allow us to create effects and interactions that are otherwise impossible. When combined with transitions and animations, we can create elements and interfaces that rotate, dance, and zoom. In this piece, we'll look at 2D transform functions.
How to Get Started with CSS Animation
Think of CSS animation as the more sophisticated sister to CSS transitions. Animations differ from transforms in a few key ways, which we'll explore in this article
CSS Architecture: Block-Element-Modifier (BEM) & Atomic CSS
We’ll now look at two methodologies for naming things in CSS: Block-Element-Modifier (better known as BEM) and Atomic CSS.
Variables in CSS: Custom Properties
Variables make it easier to manage colors, fonts, size, and animation values, and to ensure their consistency across a codebase.
Managing the CSS Box Model
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master by Tiffany Brown, we look at the best ways of managing the CSS Box Model
Minifying CSS With CSS Optimizer
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master, we teach you how to minify CSS with a CSS Optimizer.
Debugging CSS for UI Responsiveness
In this exclusive book excerpt, we examine CSS properties and values that trigger reflows.
CSS Architecture: CSS File Organization
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master, we look at the importance of file organization and how it benefits CSS architecture overall.
Golden Guidelines for Writing Clean CSS
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master, we give you the ultimate guidelines for writing clean CSS.
Learn about CSS Architecture: Atomic CSS
What exactly is Atomic CSS, and how do you use it? We give the lowdown through this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master.
CSS Architecture Block-Element-Modifier (BEM)
Learn how to use the Block-Element Modifier (BEM) in CSS. This an exclusive excerpt from our SitePoint book, titled CSS Master, written by Tiffany Brown.
CSS Pseudo-classes: Styling Elements Based on Their Index
CSS also provides selectors for matching elements based on their position in the document subtree. These are known as child–indexed pseudo-classes.
CSS Pseudo-classes: Styling Form Fields Based on Their Input
Let’s take a look at some pseudo-classes that are specific to form fields and form field input. These pseudo-classes can be used to style fields
CSS Pseudo-classes: :not() and :target
Perhaps the most powerful of this new crop of pseudo-classes is :not(). It returns all elements except for those that match the selector argument.
CSS Selectors: Specificity
Think of specificity as a score or rank that determines which style declarations are ultimately applied to an element
CSS Selectors: Pseudo-elements
The CSS Pseudo-elements Module Level 4 specification clarifies behavior for existing pseudo-elements and defines several new ones. Only a few, however, have any degree of support in current browsers. Those are the ones we’ll talk about in this article.
CSS Selectors: Attribute Selectors
In this article, We’ll focus on the new and lesser-known attribute selectors.
CSS Selectors: Combinators
In this chapter, we’ll look at the current browser landscape for CSS selectors, with a focus on newer selectors.
Animation Advice from a CSS Master
By Angela Molina, Tiffany Brown,
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
Building an Offline First App with PouchDB
This article shows how PouchDB can be used to create a note taking app that works even when an Internet connection is not available.
Server-sent Events
