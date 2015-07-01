modernjs-tools

How to Bundle a Simple Static Site Using Webpack
By James Hibbard,
You don't need to be working on a fancy, large-scale project to use Webpack. James Hibbard demonstrates how you can use it to bundle a simple static site.
By James Hibbard,
You don't need to be working on a fancy, large-scale project to use Webpack. James Hibbard demonstrates how you can use it to bundle a simple static site.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael lists a selection of must-have VS Code extensions for JavaScript developers, showing why VS Code is a serious contender for best code editor.
By Craig Buckler,
This article, sponsored by New Relic, provides an introduction to the automated task runner, Gulp.js, and shows how it can be used to improve page size.
By Nilson Jacques,
Learn about the benefits of using Axios, a promise-based HTTP client with an easy-to-use API that can be used in both the browser and Node.js.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to ditch console.log() and start debugging JavaScript like a pro, using the debugging tools in VS Code and the Chrome Debugger extension.
By James Kolce,
James Kolce introduces Babel, a JS transpiler that allows devs to write cutting-edge code which is translated into JavaScript that runs in all browsers.
By Matt Burnett,
Matt Burnett conducts a whistle-stop tour of ten essential Sublime Text plugins that will make you a happier and more productive JavaScript developer.
By James Kolce,
Thanks to transpilers, front-end applications are no longer limited to JavaScript. James Kolce looks at 10 different languages that compile to JavaScript.
By Feras Khoursheed,
Feras Khoursheed introduces you to FuseBox, a lightweight module bundler that serves as a faster, simpler and ultimately more flexible webpack alternative.
By Chris Perry,
Chris Perry shows how to set up a build system for modern JavaScript, using Babel, ES6 modules and webpack, with watch tasks and automatic page refreshes.
By Tony Spiro,
Tony Spiro continues his React Blog App by introducing Flux.
By Lasse Rafn,
Is it possible to use Laravel Mix - the "Webpack simplifier" - in non-Laravel projects? Let's find out! Join Lasse Rafn on this explanatory journey!
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces Velocity JS, a super featured JavaScript library for DOM animation, and shows how to use it without jQuery dependency.
By Sebastian Peyrott,
Sebastian Peyrott shares Auth0's experience of using JavaScript for large projects, taking a critical look at its features and the future of the ecosystem.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic looks at using Aurelia with Redux to manage state in your Aurelia apps, and in so doing builds a markdown editor with undo/redo functionality.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran introduces you to jspm and SystemJS that let you load any module format (ES6, AMD, CommonJS and globals) directly from any registry.
By Michael Chan,
One of the major objections people have with React is JSX' need to be pre-processed and packaged for the browser. Fear not! Webpack and Babel.js are here.
By Ravi,
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to use Gulp to compile ES6 modules into both the CommonJS and AMD formats, using a previous Angular project by way of an example
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he experimented with ECMAScript6 on babylon.js with TypeScript in Microsoft Edge
By Eric Elliott,
In light of recent news that the web platform is getting a new low-level binary compile format, Eric Elliott asks what will life after JavaScript look like?