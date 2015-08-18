Chris models himself after Hong Kong Phooey, by day he is a 'mild mannered' project manager delivering rather dull IT infrastructure, but his secret identity is revealed when he becomes Chris of Arabia, internet persona extraordinaire. He's also quite interested in HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web tech, particularly b2evolution on which he's run his personal blog for nearly 10 years.
Setting up an ES6 Project Using Babel and webpack
JavaScript
Chris Perry shows how to set up a build system for modern JavaScript, using Babel, ES6 modules and webpack, with watch tasks and automatic page refreshes.
An Introduction to b2evolution
WordPress
Chris Perry gives an introduction into b2evolution, covering the history of the project as well as what to expect in the latest version 6.6 release.