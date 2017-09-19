Tony's articles
How to Build a Simple Blog Using React and GraphQL
JavaScript
By Tony Spiro,
This tutorial shows you how to easily create a simple blog that is both fast and light-weight, using React, GraphQL and Cosmic JS.
Building a React Universal Blog App: Implementing Flux
JavaScript
By Tony Spiro,
Tony Spiro continues his React Blog App by introducing Flux.
Building a React Universal Blog App: A Step-by-Step Guide
JavaScript
By Tony Spiro,
Tony Spiro shows how to build a React Universal Blog App that will first render markup on the server side to make your content available to search engines.