Understanding ASTs by Building Your Own Babel Plugin

This article was peer reviewed by Tim Severien. Thanks to all of SitePoint’s peer reviewers for making SitePoint content the best it can be!

Every day, thousands of JavaScript developers use versions of the language that browser vendors haven’t even implemented yet. Many of them use language features that are nothing more than proposals, with no guarantee they’ll ever make it into the specification. All of this is made possible by the Babel project.

Babel is best known for being able to translate ES6 code into ES5 code that we can run safely today, however it also allows developers to write plugins that transform the structure of JavaScript programs at compile time.

Today, we’ll look at how we can write a Babel plugin to add immutable data by default to JavaScript. The code for this tutorial can be downloaded from our GitHub repo.

Language Overview

We want to design a plugin that will allow us to use regular object and array literals, which will be transformed into persistent data structures using Mori.

We want to write code like this:

var foo = { a: 1 }; var baz = foo.a = 2; foo.a === 1; baz.a === 2;

And transform it into code like this:

var foo = mori.hashMap('a', 1); var baz = mori.assoc(foo, 'a', 2); mori.get(foo, 'a') === 1; mori.get(baz, 'a') === 2;

Let’s get started with MoriScript!

Babel Overview

If we look beneath the surface of Babel, we’ll find three important tools that handle the majority of the process.

Parse

Babylon is the parser and it understands how to take a string of JavaScript code and turn it into a computer friendly representation called an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST).

Transform

The babel-traverse module allows you to explore, analyse and potentially modify the AST.

Generate

Finally, the babel-generator module is used to turn the transformed AST back into regular code.

What is an AST?

It’s fundamental that we understand the purpose of an AST before continuing with this tutorial. So let’s dive in to see what they are and why we need them.

JavaScript programs are generally made up of a sequence of characters, each with some visual meaning for our human brains. This works really well for us, as it allows us to use matching characters ( [] , {} , () ), pairs of characters ( '' , "" ) and indentation to make our programs easier for us to interpret.

However, this isn’t very helpful for computers. For them, each of these characters is just a numeric value in memory and they can’t use them to ask high level questions like “How many variables are there in this declaration?”. Instead we need to compromise and find a way to turn our code into something that we can program and computers can understand.

Have a look at the following code.

var a = 3; a + 5

When we generate an AST for this program, we end up with a structure that looks like this:

All ASTs start with a Program node at the root of the tree, which contains all of the top level statements in our program. In this case, we only have two:

A VariableDeclaration with one VariableDeclarator that assigns the Identifier " a " to the NumericLiteral " 3 ". An ExpressionStatement which is in turn is made up of a BinaryExpression , which is described as an Identifier " a ", an operator " + " and another NumericLiteral " 5 ".

Despite the fact that they are made up of simple building blocks, the size of ASTs means they are often quite complex, especially for nontrivial programs. Rather than trying to figure out ASTs ourselves, we can use astexplorer.net, which allows us to input JavaScript on the left, then outputs an explorable representation of the AST on the right. We’ll use this tool exclusively to understand and experiment with code as we continue.

To stay consistent with Babel, make sure you choose “babylon6” as a parser.

When writing a Babel plugin, it’s our job to take an AST then insert/move/replace/delete some nodes to create a new AST which can be used to generate code.

Setup

Make sure you have node and npm installed before you start. Then create a folder for the project, create a package.json file and install the following dev dependencies.

mkdir moriscript && cd moriscript npm init -y npm install --save-dev babel-core

Then we’ll create a file for our plugin and inside we’ll export a default function.

// moriscript.js module.exports = function(babel) { var t = babel.types; return { visitor: { } }; };

This function exposes an interface for the visitor pattern, which we’ll come back to later.

Finally we’ll create an runner that we can use to test our plugin as we go.

// run.js var fs = require('fs'); var babel = require('babel-core'); var moriscript = require('./moriscript'); // read the filename from the command line arguments var fileName = process.argv[2]; // read the code from this file fs.readFile(fileName, function(err, data) { if(err) throw err; // convert from a buffer to a string var src = data.toString(); // use our plugin to transform the source var out = babel.transform(src, { plugins: [moriscript] }); // print the generated code to screen console.log(out.code); });

We can call this script with the name of an example MoriScript file to check that it generates the JavaScript we are expecting. For example, node run.js example.ms .

Arrays

The first and foremost goal for MoriScript is to convert Object and Array literals into their Mori counterparts: HashMaps and Vectors. We’ll tackle arrays first, as they’re slightly simpler.

var bar = [1, 2, 3]; // should become var bar = mori.vector(1, 2, 3);

Paste the code from above into astexplorer and highlight the array literal [1, 2, 3] to see the corresponding AST nodes.

For the sake of readability, we’ll omit the metadata fields that we don’t need to worry about.

{ "type": "ArrayExpression", "elements": [ { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 1 }, { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 2 }, { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 3 } ] }

Now let’s do the same with the call to mori.vector(1, 2, 3) .

{ "type": "CallExpression", "callee": { "type": "MemberExpression", "object": { "type": "Identifier", "name": "mori" }, "property": { "type": "Identifier", "name": "vector" } }, "arguments": [ { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 1 }, { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 2 }, { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 3 } ] }

If we express this visually, we’ll get a better sense of what needs to change between the two trees.

Now we can see quite clearly that we’ll need to replace the top level expression, but we’ll be able to share the numeric literals between the two trees.

Let’s start by adding an ArrayExpression method onto our visitor object.

module.exports = function(babel) { var t = babel.types; return { visitor: { ArrayExpression: function(path) { } } }; };

When Babel traverses the AST it looks at each node and if it finds a corresponding method in our plugin’s visitor object, it passes the context into the method, so that we can analyse or manipulate it.

ArrayExpression: function(path) { path.replaceWith( t.callExpression( t.memberExpression(t.identifier('mori'), t.identifier('vector')), path.node.elements ) ); }

We can find documentation for each type of expression with the babel-types package. In this case we’re going to replace the ArrayExpression with a CallExpression , which we can create with t.callExpression(callee, arguments) . The thing we’re going to call is a MemberExpression which we can create with t.memberExpression(object, property) .

You can also try this out in realtime inside astexplorer by clicking on the “transform” dropdown and selecting “babelv6”.

Objects

Next let’s take a look at objects.

var foo = { bar: 1 }; // should become var foo = mori.hashMap('bar', 1);

The object literal has a similar structure to the ArrayExpression we saw earlier.

{ "type": "ObjectExpression", "properties": [ { "type": "ObjectProperty", "key": { "type": "Identifier", "name": "bar" }, "value": { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 1 } } ] }

This is quite straightforward. There is an array of properties, each with a key and a value. Now let’s highlight the corresponding Mori call to mori.hashMap('bar', 1) and see how that compares.

{ "type": "CallExpression", "callee": { "type": "MemberExpression", "object": { "type": "Identifier", "name": "mori" }, "property": { "type": "Identifier", "name": "hashMap" } }, "arguments": [ { "type": "StringLiteral", "value": "bar" }, { "type": "NumericLiteral", "value": 1 } ] }

Again, let’s also look at a visual representation of these ASTs.

Like before, we have a CallExpression wrapped around a MemberExpression which we can borrow from our array code, but we’ll have to do something a bit more complicated to get the properties and values into a flat array.

ObjectExpression: function(path) { var props = []; path.node.properties.forEach(function(prop) { props.push( t.stringLiteral(prop.key.name), prop.value ); }); path.replaceWith( t.callExpression( t.memberExpression(t.identifier('mori'), t.identifier('hashMap')), props ) ); }

This is mostly quite similar to the implementation for arrays, except we have to convert the Identifier into a StringLiteral to prevent ourselves ending up with code that looks like this:

// before var foo = { bar: 1 }; // after var foo = mori.hashMap(bar, 1);

Finally, we’ll create a helper function for creating the Mori MemberExpressions that we will continue to use.

function moriMethod(name) { return t.memberExpression( t.identifier('mori'), t.identifier(name) ); } // now rewrite t.memberExpression(t.identifier('mori'), t.identifier('methodName')); // as moriMethod('methodName');

Now we can create some test cases and run them to see whether our plugin is working:

mkdir test echo -e "var foo = { a: 1 };

var baz = foo.a = 2;" > test/case.ms node run.js test/case.ms

You should see the following output to the terminal:

var foo = mori.hashMap("a", 1); var baz = foo.a = 2;

Assignment

For our new Mori data structures to be effective we’ll also have to override the native syntax for assigning new properties to them.

foo.bar = 3; // needs to become mori.assoc(foo, 'bar', 3);

Rather than continue to include the simplified AST we’ll just work with the diagrams and plugin code for now, but feel free to keep running these examples through astexplorer.

We’ll have to extract and translate nodes from each side of the AssignmentExpression to create the desired CallExpression .

AssignmentExpression: function(path) { var lhs = path.node.left; var rhs = path.node.right; if(t.isMemberExpression(lhs)) { if(t.isIdentifier(lhs.property)) { lhs.property = t.stringLiteral(lhs.property.name); } path.replaceWith( t.callExpression( moriMethod('assoc'), [lhs.object, lhs.property, rhs] ) ); } }

Our handler for AssignmentExpressions makes a preliminary check to see whether the expression on the left hand side is a MemberExpression (because we don’t want to mess with stuff like var a = 3 ). Then we replace the with with a new CallExpression using Mori’s assoc method.

Like before, we also have to handle cases where an Identifier is used and convert it into a StringLiteral .

Now create another test case and run the code to see whether it works:

echo -e "foo.bar = 3;" >> test/case.ms node run.js test/case.ms $ mori.assoc(foo, "bar", 3);

Membership

Finally, we’ll also have to override the native syntax for accessing a member of an object.

foo.bar; // needs to become mori.get(foo, 'bar');

Here’s the visual representation for the two ASTs.

We can almost use the properties of the MemberExpression directly, however the property section will come as an Identifier , so we’ll need to convert it.

MemberExpression: function(path) { if(t.isAssignmentExpression(path.parent)) return; if(t.isIdentifier(path.node.property)) { path.node.property = t.stringLiteral(path.node.property.name); } path.replaceWith( t.callExpression( moriMethod('get'), [path.node.object, path.node.property] ) ); }

The first important difference to note is that we’re exiting the function early if the parent of this node is an AssignmentExpression . This is because we want to let our AssignmentExpression visitor method deal with these cases.

This looks fine, but if you run this code, you’ll actually find yourself with a stack overflow error. This is because when we replace a given MemberExpression ( foo.bar ) we replace it with another one ( mori.get ). Babel then traverses this new node and passes it back into our visitor method recursively.

Hmm.

To get around this we can tag the return values from moriMethod and choose to ignore them in our MemberExpression method.

function moriMethod(name) { var expr = t.memberExpression( t.identifier('mori'), t.identifier(name) ); expr.isClean = true; return expr; }

Once it’s been tagged, we can add another return clause to our function.

MemberExpression: function(path) { if(path.node.isClean) return; if(t.isAssignmentExpression(path.parent)) return; // ... }

Create a final test case and compile your code to check that it works.

echo -e "foo.bar" >> test/case.ms node run.js test/case.ms $ mori.get(foo, "bar");

All things being well, you now have a language that looks like JavaScript, but instead has immutable data structures by default, without compromising the original expressive syntax.

Conclusion

This was quite a code-heavy post, but we’ve covered all the basics for designing and building a Babel plugin that can be used to transform JavaScript files in a useful way. You can play with MoriScript in a REPL here and you can find the complete source on GitHub.

If you’re interested in going further and you want to read more about Babel plugins, then checkout the fantastic Babel Handbook and refer to the babel-plugin-hello-world repository on GitHub. Or just read through the source code for any of the 700+ Babel plugins already on npm. There’s also a Yeoman generator for scaffolding out new plugins.

Hopefully this article has inspired you to write a Babel plugin! But before you head off to implement the next great transpile-to language, there a few ground rules to be aware of. Babel is a JavaScript-to-JavaScript compiler. This means we can’t implement a language like CoffeeScript as a Babel plugin. We can only transform the slight superset of JavaScript that Babel’s parser can understand.

Here’s an idea for a novel plugin to get you started. You could abuse the bitwise | OR operator to create functional pipelines like you’d find in F#, Elm and LiveScript.

2 | double | square // would become square(double(2))

Or for example, inside an arrow function:

const doubleAndSquare = x => x | double | square // would become const doubleAndSquare = x => square(double(x)); // then use babel-preset-es2015 var doubleAndSquare = function doubleAndSquare(x) { return square(double(x)); };

Once you understand the rules, the only limits are the parser and your imagination.

Have you made a Babel plugin you want to share? Let me know in the comments.