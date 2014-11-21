The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
By James Hibbard,
Learn about the features, the pros and the cons of the five most popular JavaScript front-end frameworks, and how to choose the one that's right for you.
By Camilo Reyes,
Web apps don't require a JS framework! Learn how to build a feature-rich, lightweight and dependency-free web app with web components and observables.
By Jack Franklin,
Learn about Svelte, a JavaScript framework that's lighter on code than React, Angular or Vue, but powerful, efficient, and really fun to use.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to build a simple news app using Svelte, explaining what Svelte is and how to create a Svelte project using the degit tool from npm.
By Rob Eisenberg,
Rob Eisenberg takes a look at the future of Aurelia, from tooling to server-side rendering to a look at Aurelia UX, Aurelia's open source sister framework.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley demonstrates how to lazy load images using the Igaro App JavaScript framework, highlighting many of its advanced features along the way.
By Paweł Zagrobelny,
In this article Paweł Zagrobelny discusses the pros and cons of using a framework and what you should consider before starting your project.
By Kev Zettler,
Kevin Zettler introduces you to Relay, a new framework for data fetching from Facebook meant to work seamlessly with React.
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley offers a high-level overview of Igaro App, a web app framework (of his creation) which is "faster than Angular and more advanced than React"
By Ravi,
In this article, Ravi Kiran explains how to use Angular 2 and TypeScript to build a simple application.
By Jason Petersen,
Jason Petersen introduces you to Four, a WebGL framework to build 3D content for the web. It's WebGL but easier, according to him.
By Abbas Suterwala,
In this article Abbas Suterwala shows how to get started and use the Connect middleware framework in Node.js applications.
By Sergey Laptick,
In this article Sergey Laptick introduces you to Webix, a JavaScript and HTML5 framework for developing cross-platform web apps with responsive UIs.
By David Turnbull,
In this article David Turnbull teaches you how to add permalinks to a Meteor project.
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull teaches you how to create a custom login and registration form with Meteor, a JavaScript framework to develop isomorphic applications.
By Brad Barrow,
Brad Barrow introduces you to Aurelia, a JavaScript framework that employs concepts like ES6, Web Components, and modularization to build modern apps.
By Jay Raj,
Junior is yet another Front-end Framework for HTML 5 Mobile Apps. How does it stack up against all the others? Jay Ray shows us through a todo tutorial.