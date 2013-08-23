Brad's articles
Creating a Book Club App With AngularJS, Stripe and Stamplay
By Brad Barrow,
Brad Barrow explains how to use Stamplay's tools to create a back-end without coding.
Creating a Next Gen JavaScript Application with Aurelia
By Brad Barrow,
Brad Barrow introduces you to Aurelia, a JavaScript framework that employs concepts like ES6, Web Components, and modularization to build modern apps.
Creating Stateful Modals in AngularJS with Angular UI Router
By Brad Barrow,
This article explores modals in Angular.
Tidy Up Your Angular Controllers with Factories and Services
By Brad Barrow,
This article explores how Angular controllers can be simplified by incorporating factories and services.
Creating Rich Video Experiences with Popcorn.js
By Brad Barrow,
This article introduces the Popcorn.js library which is used to create rich experiences based on videos.
Using Sass To Semantically @extend Bootstrap
By Brad Barrow,
Bootstrap is a great tool but it produces awful code that is difficult to read and maintain. We'll use Sass to make Bootstrap classes easier to maintain.
Deploying a Yeoman/Angular app to Heroku
By Brad Barrow,
Kickstart Your AngularJS Development with Yeoman, Grunt and Bower
By Brad Barrow,
Whether you love or hate it, there’s no denying that AngularJS is the framework on every developer’s lips. Let's get started with Yeoman, Grunt and Bower.