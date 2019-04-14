Jack's articles
How to Fetch Data from a Third-party API with Deno
By Jack Franklin,
Ever wished Node was more secure and came with TypeScript support out the box? Deno offers this and more. Learn why many are switching from Node to Deno.
Learn Snowpack: A High-Performance Frontend Build Tool
Webpack can get slow when you're rebuilding a large app. Enter Snowpack. Find out how Snowpack serves your app unbundled during dev, and why this matters.
Meet Svelte 3, a Powerful, Even Radical JavaScript Framework
Learn about Svelte, a JavaScript framework that's lighter on code than React, Angular or Vue, but powerful, efficient, and really fun to use.
How to Test React Components Using Jest
Need to test your React components? Check out Jest, a testing framework by Facebook with some great features that make testing React components a breeze.
How to Organize a Large React Application and Make It Scale
Jack Franklin lays out a set of tips and best practices for creating and organizing React applications in a scalable way.
Higher-order Components: A React Application Design Pattern
Jack Franklin takes a look at higher-order components, a design pattern that helps keep your React applications tidy, well structured and easy to maintain.
Getting up and Running with the Vue.js 2.0 Framework
Jack Franklin tries out Vue.js 2.0, and walks through building a basic GitHub API demo to put the framework through its paces.