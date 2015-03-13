Creating a jQuery Photo Slideshow with fadeIn and fadeOut

There are many ways to build a simple slideshow nowadays. In this screencast I will demonstrate how to do just this using jQuery’s fadeIn and fadeOut methods. These methods allow you to conveniently animate an element’s visibility, one of the very reasons I’ll use them to build a slideshow.

Sure, you could create a slideshow with CSS3, but animating an element’s visibility using JavaScript gives you greater control of its state. Come and watch the video and see which method works best for you.

