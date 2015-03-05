A Comparison of JavaScript Linting Tools

A linting tool helps me avoid silly mistakes when writing JavaScript. Despite my many years of experience, I still type variable names incorrectly, make syntax errors and forget to handle my errors properly. A good linting tool, or a linter, will tell me about this before I waste my time—or worse, my client’s time. A good linting tool can also help make sure a project adheres to a coding standard.

There are many linters available for JavaScript, but how do you choose which one to use? Let’s take a look at both the features and the pros and cons of four popular alternatives: JSLint, JSHint, JSCS and ESLint.

Overview

The four tools work in the same basic way. They have a set of rules which they use to analyze and report problems in JavaScript files. They can be installed via npm. They are used from the command line by passing in files, are available as plugins for tools like Grunt, or are integrated into editors. They all support using comments for configuration.

But that’s where the similarities end. Each tool has its own pros and cons—it’s just that some have more pros than others.

JSLint

JSLint is the oldest of the four. Douglas Crockford created it in 2002 to enforce what, in his experience, are the good parts of JavaScript. If you agree with the good parts, JSLint can be a good tool—you install it and it’s ready to go.

The downsides are that JSLint is not configurable or extensible. You can’t disable many features at all, and some of them lack documentation. The official website is not very helpful, for example it lacks any information on how to integrate it with your editor.

Pros

Comes configured and ready to go (if you agree with the rules it enforces)

Cons

JSLint doesn’t have a configuration file, which can be problematic if you need to change the settings

Limited number of configuration options, many rules cannot be disabled

You can’t add custom rules

Undocumented features

Difficult to know which rule is causing which error

JSHint

JSHint was created as a more configurable version of JSLint (of which it is a fork). You can configure every rule, and put them into a configuration file, which makes JSHint easy to use in bigger projects. JSHint also has good documentation for each of the rules, so you know exactly what they do. Integrating it into editors is also simple.

A small downside to JSHint is that it comes with a relaxed default configuration. This means you need to do some setup to make it useful. When comparing it with ESLint, it’s also more difficult to know which rules you need to change in order to enable or disable certain error messages.

Pros

Most settings can be configured

Supports a configuration file, making it easier to use in larger projects

Has support for many libraries out of the box, like jQuery, QUnit, NodeJS, Mocha, etc.

Basic ES6 support

Cons

Difficult to know which rule is causing an error

Has two types of option: enforcing and relaxing (which can be used to make JSHint stricter, or to suppress its warnings). This can make configuration slightly confusing

No custom rule support

JSCS

JSCS is different from the others in that it doesn’t do anything unless you give it a configuration file or tell it to use a preset. You can download configurations from their website, so it’s not a big problem, and it has a number of presets, such as the jQuery coding style preset and the Google preset.

It has over 90 different rules, and you can create custom ones with plugins. JSCS also supports custom reporters, which makes it easier to integrate with tools that need their input in a specific format.

JSCS is a code style checker. This means it only catches issues related to code formatting, and not potential bugs or errors. As a result, it’s less flexible than the others, but if you need to enforce a specific coding style, it’s a job JSCS does well.

Pros

Supports custom reporters, which can make it easier to integrate with other tools

Presets and ready-made configuration files can make it easy to set up if you follow one of the available coding styles

Has a flag to include rule names in reports, so it’s easy to figure out which rule is causing which error

Can be extended with custom plugins

Cons

Only detects coding style violations. JSCS doesn’t detect potential bugs such as unused variables, or accidental globals, etc.

Slowest of the four, but this is not a problem in typical use

ESLint

ESLint is the most recent out of the four. It was designed to be easily extensible, comes with a large number of custom rules, and it’s easy to install more in the form of plugins. It gives concise output, but includes the rule name by default so you always know which rules are causing the error messages.

ESLint documentation can be a bit hit or miss. The rules list is easy to follow and is grouped into logical categories, but the configuration instructions are a little confusing in places. It does, however, offer links to editor integration, plugins and examples all in a single location.

Pros

Flexible: any rule can be toggled, and many rules have extra settings that can be tweaked

Very extensible and has many plugins available

Easy to understand output

Includes many rules not available in other linters, making ESLint more useful for detecting problems

Best ES6 support, and also the only tool to support JSX

Supports custom reporters

Cons

Some configuration required

Slow, but not a hindrance

My Recommendations

My choice of these four is ESLint. JSLint is strict and not configurable, whereas JSHint is lacking the extension mechanism. JSCS is a good choice if you only want to check coding style, but ESLint does that and it checks your code for bugs and other problems as well.

ESLint is also the obvious choice if you want to use ES6 (or ES2015, as they seem to be calling it now). Of all the tools mentioned, it has the widest support for ES6 features.

If you want to try ESLint, I’ve made it really easy for you by creating a 5-step quick start guide. You can download the ESLint 5-step quickstart guide from my website.

JSHint is strong second choice. If you don’t need the advanced features of ESLint, JSHint catches a good number of issues once properly configured. JSCS, with its huge number of available rules, is a top pick if you don’t need anything other than coding style checks (indentation, braces, etc.).

I’m hesitant to recommend JSLint at all. The other tools do the same things, but don’t force any specific rules on the user. The only exception here is if you happen to agree with all the rules it enforces, in which case it might well be worth looking into.

A linting tool is a good step towards catching problems, but it only sees as many errors as its rules permit. For a more foolproof automated bug-catcher, I recommend using unit tests. Code reviews can also be useful for this purpose.

How do you and your team ensure the quality of your code?